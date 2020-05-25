The legislative routine is discombobulated. There are supposed to be solid waypoints in our calendar; firm dates for when financial legislation must pass.
The House should have an adjustment to the current fiscal year done by a specific date—then the budget for next year. The capital budget and the transportation bill should be chugging along in the background and be done here, and there. Finally, there is usually the rush to work out details, battle with the senate, adjust fees and revenue projections, finalize the property tax rate and bang the gavel to end the session.
Not this time.
Last week the Appropriations committee finally produced a budget adjustment for the current fiscal year ending June 30. The plan now is to produce a “skinny budget,” keeping the state solvent for the first couple months after July 1.
After that? Well, we’ll re-assess in August and put together numbers to carry the state through to June of 2021.
But, in fact, no one really knows what will come next. The Governor is slowly easing up on restrictions, but what will Vermont’s economy look like in the coming months? If restaurants open, will anyone come? If there’s school in the fall, will there still be crowds of kids jostling in lunch lines? And there are a good many Colchester citizens wondering if paychecks will be anything close to what they were before the pandemic. I’ve been hearing more about that issue in particular.
Last week, I continued to help the Department of Labor with their long list of Vermonters trying to receive Unemployment Insurance benefits. About 25 legislators volunteered to make phone calls and send emails to those unable to get through on the helpline. I had a taste of the frustration many have felt as their financial reserves dwindled and promises of relief were tangled in bureaucracy, software glitches, miscommunication and just the sheer volume of claimants.
But those awaiting benefits were, for the most part, understanding and very appreciative when things finally worked out. The backlog has been reduced and the helpline wait is tolerable.
This week another deadline passed. Those interested in having their names on the August primary ballots had to turn in their forms. What campaigns will entail and what the election will be like is anyone’s guess. But those that return to Montpelier in January along with any new members of the legislature will, no doubt, take a long look at what we have learned from these months of crisis and uncertainty.
There will be much work to do in restoring Vermont to a solid economic footing.
Stay Safe,
Rep. Curt Taylor