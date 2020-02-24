Sometimes you meet someone and you know that they will make a difference, and that is exactly what happens when you meet Stacey Mercure. I’ve known Stacey for a couple years and have seen her positive impacts on our community as a volunteer in our schools, by empowering young women to lead active lifestyles, and she has promoted growth of local businesses through CCDC. Stacey’s tenacity, experience building successful business in town, and understanding the impacts policy decisions can have, makes her the best choice for the Colchester Selectboard. Serving isn’t a stepping stone for Stacey. She’s a strong, independent voice who listens, asks questions, then acts. Please join me in voting for Stacey Mercure for the Colchester Selectboard.
Ashley Bartley