Congratulations and thank you to Representatives Sarita Austin, Seth Chase, and Curtis Taylor for joining to overturn Governor Scott’s veto of the minimum wage bill. The House vote of 100-49 combined with the Senate vote of 24-6 clearly shows how out of step the opposition of minimum wage is to the will of the vast majority of Vermonters.
Governor Scott loves to employ the phrase “make Vermont affordable”. It appears that the intent is to make Vermont affordable for business owners but not for the most vulnerable members in our community. To those who oppose a $12.55/hour wage by the year 2022, I offer the same challenge as I did in my note to Representative Patrick Brennan: “Live for a month on a budget as if you were earning $12.55/hour for a 40-hour work week. If you wish, go ahead and splurge and live on a $15/hour budget. Perhaps you would then become more sensitive to the needs of those Vermonters who continually worry how they will meet their day to day financial obligations.”
John Devino