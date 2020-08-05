As I am stuck in Florida riding out the pandemic in the Red Zone, I have just learned that Jeff Bartley is stepping down from the Colchester Selectboard. This is an unfortunate loss for the town as Jeff's energy and dedication have only brought balance and excellence to town affairs.
My first encounters with Jeff were as a professor at Champlain College where his enthusiasm for learning and applying was clear. I have supported his efforts in Colchester since he ran for Selectboard and he never disappointed in his desire to do the best for the town, never short-sighted, always with an eye towards the future and the budget!
His leadership and willingness to do the hard work have made Colchester a better place. As he relocates to another town we can only wish him well and hope that his path brings him back to the town in the future.
Thanks for your service, Jeff!
Charlie Nagelschmidt