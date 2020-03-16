In this time of pandemic events fighting a virus that is so dangerous, I’m flabbergasted at some of the amazing wonders in our area. I made a stop at Hannafords at Essex Way this past Saturday and was amazed at the crowds of people waiting to be checked out. I picked up two items, and three different people insisted I go ahead of them. What is amazing, people have been going out of their way to be kind and giving to us.
It’s an uncertain time for each of us. We don’t know the outcome as yet. But there is something that stands out for me as we travel this road together. Whether you are a neighbor next door who brings you some freshly baked cookies, or a neighbor from the next town insisting you go ahead of the line, it all comes to this — We are in this together! We’re not out to take advantage of someone else, but just someone who completely understands because we are all part of food shortages, impatient waiting in the check out lines, and perhaps a lot more aware of the need to feed the hungry in our neighborhoods. I know it’s opened my eyes much more.
I also want to say how grateful I am to live in times such as these. In the middle of huge uncertainties, I know I’ll get through for two reasons, one is God first and foremost. The second is the kindness deep within all of us. It has warmed my heart and restores hope for our communities. It’s one of those moments in the middle of a serious medical pandemic emergency, I’m in hope of in spite of all this, we will be there for each other.
It happens in so many places, i.e. hurricanes, tornadoes, forest fires, when it gets tough, we rise above TOGETHER! That is what really matters.
Thank you for reading.
Joyce Pelletier