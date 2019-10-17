Thank you, Friends of the Burnham Library.
October 20-26, 2019 is the 13th annual National Friends of Libraries Week and an opportunity to recognize the Friends of the Burnham Library. Established in 1987, the Friends of the Burnham Library is a non-profit group that extends the capacity of the library with financial gifts, fundraising, and volunteering. A few Friends-sponsored programs include preschool yoga, the summer reading program, and the Louise Penny Bus Trip. Friends have also funded renovations, new technology, staff training, and contributed to the preservation of the Village Green.
Friends of the Burnham Library volunteer their time as stewards of Little Free Libraries across Colchester and run fundraisers such as the popular annual used book sale. The Friends also sponsor an annual scholarship for a graduating Colchester High School senior who has been an active volunteer at the library.
On behalf of the library staff and trustees of the Burnham Memorial Library, we thank you, Friends, for your commitment to our library and the Colchester community. We are grateful for your dedication, support, and partnership.
The Friends are always looking for new members and volunteers, and joining is a wonderful way to give back to our community and meet new people. It’s easy to join. Call the library at 264-5660 to ask for the date of the next Friends meeting, or visit https://colchestervt.gov/library and search for “Friends of the Library.”
The Board of Trustees, Burnham Memorial Library