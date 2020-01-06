Holiday baskets were delivered on December 21st to 102 families or 434 individuals in Colchester. These baskets each contained 35-40 items including holiday meals, other meals, eggs, milk, fruits and vegetables, gloves, hats, toothbrushes and toothpaste, and lots of toys, gift cards and books.
This community project could not have happened without the generous financial donations of more than 100 individuals and businesses in the Colchester area. These donations enabled the Colchester Milton Rotary Club to purchase quality food from local stores. We also received many other food items as donations. And all of the toys, books, hats, gloves and gift cards were donated as well.
All of the basket items were collected and assembled by not only the Rotarians but also by a large number of community volunteers. Finally the baskets were delivered by the Colchester Fire Departments, Rotarians and community members.
Our thanks go to so many friends from this amazing community and beyond with special thanks to:
- Shadow Cross Farms
- Allenholm Farms
- Hacketts Orchards
- Holy Cross Church
- St. Andrews Church
- Our Lady of Grace Church
- WowToyz
- CVS
- Colchester Dental Group
- Dick Mazza’s Store
Thank you and we wish you a happy, healthy 2020.
Tom Raub and Kathi OReilly
Holiday Basket Committee CoChairs
Colchester Milton Rotary Club