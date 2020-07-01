We wish to thank the board and volunteers of the Friends of the Burnham Library for their time and energy spent holding mini-book sales on the Village Green for the past three Saturdays. The library is fortunate to have the support of a generous community that starts with our wonderful Friends who worked quickly to schedule these mini-book sales in lieu of the canceled annual book sale, and we are grateful for the generosity of the Colchester community whose purchases and donations already total nearly $1,500.
The fourth mini-book sale will be held on Saturday, July 11 from 10-1 at the library. If you are unable to attend the book sale and would like to include the library in your charitable giving, please send a check payable to Friends of the Burnham Library to P.O. Box 134, Colchester.
The Burnham Memorial Library Board of Trustees
Toni Josey, Leora Black, Rebecca McMahon, Jessica Clarke, and Carol Anderson