As we approach the holiday season for 2019, the members of the Board of Directors of the Colchester Community Food Shelf would like to thank you for your continued support of the work of the Food Shelf. You support us with donations of groceries, including a bounty of fresh vegetables from your gardens as well as with financial donations. In 2018, we received 40,490 pounds of food, had 982 client visits, and served a total of 2575 family members.
We would like to give each client a turkey and bag of dinner fixings for Thanksgiving. You can drop off donations during our regular hours: Tuesdays and Thursday, 11-1:30pm and Wednesdays from 3:30-6PM. We will also be open for donations on Saturday, November 23rd from 10am -1pm. Our freezers will be turned and ready for turkeys for Tuesday, November 19th.
THANK YOU so much for your support in helping those in need and we wish you and your family a Happy Thanksgiving and a joyful and peaceful holiday season.
Marcia Devino
President, Board of Directors
Colchester Community Food Shelf