The Colchester Parks & Recreation Department would like to thank a few of our local businesses and community organizations for their help with Dinner with Santa on Friday, December 13. We are fortunate to have your help each year with this holiday tradition. Thank you to Shadow Cross Farm and Mazza’s General Store for their donations, special thanks to the Colchester School District Food Service and Colchester Middle School for their assistance and allowing us to use their space and equipment. Lastly, thank you to the members of the Colchester Lions Club for helping to prepare and serve dinner. We had another great event with breakfast for dinner, holiday games, and story time with Santa.
Mike Lapan
Colchester Recreation Dept.