In the midst of the pandemic the legislature pivoted into action. Over $1 billion poured into VT to address the impact of COVID-19.
Rep. Sarita Austin supported appropriations that rapidly and equitably put money in Vermonters pockets. Beneficiaries included small business owners, agriculture, municipalities, childcare facilities, public schools, UVM, VT State Colleges, homeowners, renters, landlords, tourism, health care, broadband expansion, housing, elderly, summer meals for children, food banks, and grants for economic recovery.
She also supported working parents by investing CARES funds into the Childcare Assistance program in order to increase working parents’ access to safe and affordable childcare.
Funds were spent on PPP for essential workers, testing sites, equipment and procedures, air quality equipment for our schools, health care services for COVID patients, and the creation of safe spaces for VT workers – either remotely or on site.
Constituent service is a primary duty of a Representative and Sarita has delivered. Sarita directly helped over 50 Colchester residents apply for and access their unemployment benefits. As many of you know, it was a frustrating process with lost filings, an antiquated main frame, an unprecedented number of applications and a myriad of extenuating complications.
As a result of the infusion of federal COVID funds and Vermont’s own fiscally responsible budget management the Fiscal Year 2021 state budget is balanced. The Legislature always passes a balanced budget without the need for a mandate to do so. The budget keeps our reserves full, doesn’t cut programs, protects vulnerable Vermonters and doesn’t raise taxes.
Would you join me in re-electing Rep. Sarita Austin so she can continue to work for all of us?
Wear your masks, socially distance, wash your hands and be safe!
Maureen P. Dakin
