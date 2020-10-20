I am writing this letter to the Editor of the Colchester Sun in support of the candidacy of Jon Lynch for State Representative, District 9-2, Colchester, VT. I see many of the same characteristics in Jon as we oftentimes see with our longtime friends.
Our Declaration of Independence clearly states that, "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. That, to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed."
Reread that line ... "Life, liberty, and "pursuit" of their own "happiness." Today's politicians would have you believe that you are only allowed to pursue what THEY approve of your rights to happiness. Much like that of our current State Representative Sarita. Much of the legislation she pursues and has voted on bespeaks a tone that she knows what is best for you. Your own levels and pursuit of happiness be damned. Whether it be ADULTS who cannot smoke if they fall between the ages of 18-21 years in Vermont, or whether or not the stiff hands of power from the state capitol in Montpelier mandates our businesses remain closed, Sarita will be there curtailing your freedoms. On that score you can be assured.
Colchester needs a new State Representative in Montpelier. Join me in voting for Jon Lynch on November 3rd.
Tom Boyce
