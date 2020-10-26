This editorial is intended to support Jon Lynch as our VT House of Representatives as an elected official for our town.
Both the ORCA You Tube recording and his personal documentation of goals or opinions on current issues are impressive. In particular, his willingness to investigate details of an expanded local and State economy expansion is superb for encouraging Hi Tech industry. Our children of today are educated in remote settings using this applied knowledge. All too often they can’t find local jobs in this arena following completion of studies. They are then forced to relocate to States promoting use of their knowledge after graduation.
In addition, Jon seems willing to investigate topics before an opinion is rendered. He appears as a representative for Colchester without a financial or personal interest in a final resultant.
Yes, I support Jon’s election to represent us at the State level. Good luck Mr. Lynch!!
Thomas A. Coleman, DDS
