Please join me in supporting Jon Lynch for a seat in the Vermont House of Reps. He is a fiscal conservative with common-sense proposals --short of raising taxes-- to help us bridge the financial gaps caused by Covid.
We can count on Jon to oppose financial boondoggles, like the $14 million sewer ballot that a majority of us voted down in 2019. That’s not something his opponent in the House race, Sarita Austin, can say. She pushed the sewer proposal hard, despite clear evidence that it would not put a dent in the overall pollution of inner Malletts Bay.
Just think what a fiscal pickle we would be in now if we had approved that ballot item. Two-thirds of Colchester’s local -option tax funds would have disappeared and we would be spending another $250,000 a year for 30 years, paying interest on a $8.6 million bond.
Please take a look at Jon’s website:https://lynch2020.com . He makes a clear, compelling case why we need Jon Lynch in Montpelier representing our best interests.
Jack Scully
