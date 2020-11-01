I’m a graduate student at ACPHS in Colchester. In a little over 18 months, I’ll be looking for a permanent job. Over the last few years, I have grown to love Vermont and it’s my goal to stay here. But will I be able to?
I saw Jon Lynch’s recent article on Facebook about his plan to open up Vermont to sustainable jobs from modern internet and technology companies. This makes a lot of sense to me and seems like exactly what we need to help more people stay here while maintaining Vermont as the beautiful place that we all love.
I encourage all students to support Jon Lynch. He has some great ideas to help make Vermont more affordable and bring the jobs we need back to Vermont. He’s got my vote. https://lynch2020.com/jobs
Lexi Bornes
