I write in support of Julie Hulburd for Colchester Selectboard. Julie is smart, hard-working and knowledgeable. Since her graduation from Colchester High School she has demonstrated an abiding interest in good government and a commitment to community. The twelve years she has spent working with municipal governments in Vermont make her uniquely qualified to assist in the daunting task of finding the right path for Colchester’s future. She is currently a Colchester Justice of the Peace and member of our Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. Please join me in voting for Julie and giving her the opportunity to continue and deepen her commitment to Colchester.
Curt Taylor
