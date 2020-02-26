On March 3rd I will vote for Julie Hulburd for the Colchester Select Board. I've known Julie for more than 30 years. Julie’s care and concern for our community began at an early age and has only grown over time.
Not only will Julie bring direct municipal leadership experience to our Select Board, she will also bring an open mind and a willingness to hear all of the concerns in the community. She has demonstrated this in her role on the State Ethics Commission. There, working closely with the Commission’s Director, Julie leads with a focus on education as it relates to government ethics. Recently, many of Vermont’s leaders, including the Governor and Lieutenant Governor, independently signed a letter in support of the Ethics Commission's recommendation for a state code of ethics. To me this demonstrates that Julie is a trusted leader and can bring many perspectives to the table.
Please join me in supporting Julie for the Select Board.
Melinda Hayes Umezaki