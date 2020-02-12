Please join me in supporting Julie Hulburd for Select Board. Over the past several years I have come to know Julie well through working on the Colchester Parks & Rec Advisory Board, volunteering for Winter Carnival, and other community activities. Julie is an insightful person who asks good questions and listens respectfully to people’s thoughts and concerns. She has valuable experience working in municipal government. She believes in serving her neighbors and has demonstrated energy and enthusiasm in her volunteer work. Julie’s commitment and experience will make her a valuable Select Board member who will serve the people of Colchester with dedication and integrity.
Please vote for Julie on March 3rd!
Ruth Blauwiekel
Sunderland Woods