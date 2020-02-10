Please join me in supporting Julie Hulburd for Select Board. Julie is an energetic leader with a passion for public service. Julie grew up in Colchester and has had an interest in our local government since an early age. More recently, Julie has served on the Recreation Advisory Board and is the Chair of the Vermont State Ethics Commission. Julie has hands on municipal government experience, she knows and understands how important it is to build public trust when making the decisions that impact the residents of Colchester.
Julie envisions Colchester as serving residents and newcomers alike by providing four season recreation enhanced by a strong economic base. Providing goods and services locally encourages people to work and play locally. Building on the current strong communication between the town government and citizens will ensure that Colchester works for everyone.
I have no doubt that Julie’s leadership abilities will serve our town well on the Colchester Select Board.
Feel free to contact Julie at info@juliehulburd.com or on her Facebook Page Julie Hulburd For Colchester Select Board.
Maureen P. Dakin