I'd like to share why I am supporting Brenda Siegel to become our next Lieutenant Governor of Vermont: a decision I came to after hearing her speak, researching her stand on policies and noting that she embraces similar progressive values as mine. What distinguishes her from other candidates is her valuable insight and wisdom, qualifications that her advocacy background and life experiences as a single Mom have given her. We want Brenda fighting for us in Montpelier!
During this global health and economic crisis, Vermonters need representatives who possess a strong moral character and the guts to demand action now. Representatives who:
• are aware enough to recognize that we've got problems. Because some have never been impacted themselves, representatives can become comfortable growing into their positions of power. Brenda knows to look to voices of the disproportionately affected and to bring them to the decision-making table.
• realize that our problems are multi-factorial, affect many and can stem from a disguised root cause. Transparency is an integral part of Brenda's persona; she does the research and doesn't rely on myths and misinformation put out by potentially corrupt and influential sources.
• possess a drive and sense of the urgency to act now as opposed to in an incremental way. As clearly evidenced by Brenda Siegel's personal strength, ability to fight and win against adversity. She will resist the prevalent pressures to maintain our status quo.
If we want a responsive state government and a break from the continuation of our current problems (because we didn't effectively fix them), we must select candidates we can trust, who are adept at all of the above.
As someone who had experienced medical harm and now advocates for fellow patients, I know that Brenda's energy, leadership skills and moral compass strongly qualify and will guide her as our next Lieutenant Governor. If you also find Brenda's progressive values are aligned with yours (see www.brendaforvermont.com and her Facebook page), please join me voting on/ before August 11th to help elect Brenda Siegel as Vermont's next Lt. Governor.
Cheryl Van Epps