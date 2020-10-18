From personal experience, Molly Gray’s claims that Scott Milne inherited his family business are 100% false.
Scott Milne did not inherit his family business. To the contrary, he built a single location retail travel agency into a New England powerhouse through solid business acumen, intelligent investment, and calm leadership.
I worked with Scott and all of Milne Travel from 1988 to 1996 in the traditional travel agency - vendor relationship.
The Scott Milne I know was about 30 at the time, growing his own family while helping to grow his family business, Milne Travel. He had many career options after leaving college, but returned to Vermont with not much more than the shirt on his back. His mom, Marion Milne, was a true pioneer in Women Owned business. Her office in Barre was well known and respected throughout Vermont.
Scott had a broader vision.
Over time, Scott transformed Milne Travel with smart Strategic Alliances, careful investment, and solid leadership. Milne Travel currently employs roughly 100 people in a network of offices from White Plains NY to Bangor ME, with 3 community based Vermont locations. He invested strongly in his people, and was well know for customer service. Many travel agencies closed after 9/11, yet Milne travel flourished. Few can make that claim.
Joining and growing the family business is a true Vermont quality. Anyone embracing this career path knows the hard work required, and the personal fulfillment of establishing a framework for future successful generations.
These businesses should be celebrated, not belittled based on false assumptions about inheritance.
I’ve worked shoulder to shoulder with Scott, and he’ll make an exceptional Lieutenant Governor.
Brian Koelbel
Osterville, MA
