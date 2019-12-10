I would like to offer a few clarifications to the article “Planning Commission Recommends Sewer” published in the November 28, 2019 edition of the Colchester Sun. The Commission published a draft report on November 15th and requested public input and comment by their meeting on December 17th. The Commission’s charge, as a volunteer-board, was to involve the community in finding solutions for the issue of human waste pollution in Malletts Bay. All ideas have been welcomed and considered. The Commission has only had four comments submitted on the report so far and, despite significant outreach efforts, only a handful of people have participated in the Commission’s meetings.
The online version of the Sun was corrected to state that the cost of the land conservation option would be $72 million and not the $909,146 reported in the print version.
The Planning Commission did evaluate a no action option. They did not recommend the no action option or additional study due to the significant information from the existing four year, $2million Environmental Protection Agency study. The information in the article about this was read from the Commission’s draft report. The draft report is online at tinyurl.com/ColchesterMBI.
The Planning Commission has spent nine months diligently trying to work with the community to find solutions to the human waste pollution problem in the Inner Bay. Please consider helping them and being part of the solution.
Sarah Hadd