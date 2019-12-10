The Board of Trustees of the Burnham Memorial Library anticipates a vacancy for a five-year term beginning March 2020. If you value the benefits of your local library and are interested in volunteering in our community, we invite you to attend our next meeting on Thursday, December 19 at 4:30 pm at the Burnham Library to learn more about the opening and ask questions of the current trustees.
The Board’s responsibilities include: ensuring the library’s long-range planning; adopting and updating library policies; and reviewing the performance of the Library Director. The time commitment is generally one meeting per month with regular email monitoring.
Library Trustees are elected by Colchester voters. To run for this position on the Town Meeting Day ballot, please contact the Town Clerk’s office (264-5520 or email townclerk@colchestervt.gov) to obtain a petition for collecting signatures before the January 2020 deadline. To reach the Board in advance of the December meeting, please email Chair Toni Josey at tjosey@colchestervt.gov.
Sincerely,
Burnham Memorial Library
Board of Trustees
Toni Fortini Josey, Chair
Leora Black, Vice Chair
Jessica L. Clarke, Treasurer
Marcia Devino
Rebecca Collman McMahon, Secretary