End the year strong! Women's Saturday Morning Roga Group: Join me (Robin Miller) on Saturday mornings in December at 9 am at the Colchester Meeting House for a 30 minute run followed by a 20 minute yoga runner's stretch series. Disclaimer: I just turned 50 and run about a 10 minute mile; that being said, women of all ages and fitness levels are welcome. I'm not a yoga teacher so we'll use a video for that portion. Please email me if you are interested in participating: robinperezmiller@comcast.net
Robin Miller