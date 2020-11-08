Thank you so much for your support through this pandemic. You have supported the Food Shelf in so many ways. Thank you!
We would like to offer dinner fixings along with a turkey to food shelf clients so we are looking for: boxed scalloped potatoes, turkey gravy, green bean casserole ingredients (green beans, cream of mushroom soup and French fried onion rings), boxed stuffing mix and cranberry sauce. We will be turning on our freezers to accept turkeys (14-16 lbs is a good size) for Saturday, November 14th.
We will be open Wednesday. November 11th and 18th for clients from 12 to 6 p.m.
We will also accept donations during those hours, and we will have volunteers at the Food Shelf beginning at 11 a.m.
We will also be open for DONATIONS ONLY on two Saturdays, November 14th from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and November 21st from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Clients will be picking up their turkey and fixings on Monday, November 23rd, from 10-2 and 4-7 p.m and Tuesday, November 24th from 10-2 p.m.
Once again, THANK YOU, and we wish you all a Happy Thanksgiving and a joyful and peaceful holiday season. Please Stay Safe!
Marcia Devino
President Board of Directors
Colchester Community Food Shelf
