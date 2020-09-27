I am pleased to endorse Doug Wood for State Representative for Colchester, Chittenden-9-1 district.
Doug Wood and I grew up together in Essex. Doug attended EJHS and the University of Vermont. Doug learned respect for a good education from his dad. Doug’s dad was a WWII vet and former Superintendent of Schools in Essex Junction. Doug grew up hunting and fishing. Doug is an avid outdoorsman, hunter and fisherman, and supporter of the 2nd amendment.
Doug has three decades of managerial experience in the Aviation travel industry. It is my opinion that Doug’s work experience will be of value to the general assembly in Montpelier.
Doug Wood is focused on enacting legislation that will grow our economy to create more and better jobs. Doug is passionate that our elected leaders need to work together to serve Vermonters. Doug understands that our small businesses are the economic engine of Vermont. He is committed to enacting policies that address our high cost of living and that will seek to retain the exodus of Vermonters leaving because of high taxes.
We are facing some very challenging times. Doug will use his three decades of business experience to tackle our challenging financial problems. Doug is committed to serving the people of Colchester. Doug will bring collaboration and common sense to the Montpelier. Please vote Doug Wood for State Representative for Chittenden 9-1.
Sincerely,
Brian Dubie,
Lt Governor Vermont 2003-2011