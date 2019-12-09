Thank you, Thomas Coleman and Ralph Perkins, for your informative and factual “Letters to the Editor” 12/5/19 concerning the Malletts Bay sewer discussion.
As a youngster I can remember trying to dodge all the broken glass while swimming off the sand beach of the former Beachcomber on East Lakeshore Drive. At that time (1960’s) the septic system status quo for many of the lakefront camps in the bay was to use a perforated 55-gallon drum filled with stones and a pipe running into the lake.
As stewards and protectors of the lake, our town has come a long way over the years. Our lakefront parks are well maintained and clean. The new storm water runoff tax is helping our roadways to be more lake friendly. Most lakefront camps and homes have either upgraded, or have the ability to install state-of-the-art septic systems and become compliant with current environmental law.
To my lakefront neighbors in the bay area, remember your property values have increased dramatically over the years and will continue if you invest your money into better septic systems.
The biggest issue of a public sewer in the bay area is what commercial development would look like in the future. A nearby example of what happens after public sewer is available is Susie Wilson Road in Essex. A sleepy two lane road was turned into a heavy traffic four lane boulevard with hotels, shopping centers, and a large-scale box store. Some town planners and sewer supporters say this type of growth won’t happen at the Bay; however, as we know, laws, regulations, and boards can change over the years. I’m sure we can agree that a public sewer project would increase commercial development and add more traffic to the already busy Bay area. Even after we, as a town, voted NO on the sewer bond issue, it keeps popping back up like a loon’s head diving for a big fish. The push to keep this issue alive tells me there may be an undercurrent of a few major property owners in the affected area who would see their property values increase rapidly with a publicly-funded septic system.
Joey A. Purvis