Summer is sweet and often too short in Colchester. We can leave our windows open and spend time outside with others, as may our neighbors. Most of the time, this is welcome. But sometimes summer comes with unwelcome noise from dogs, parties, and cars and motorcycles with loud exhausts.
How best should one address this? If you are comfortable doing so, let the person know the noise is bothering you and ask the person respectfully to be more quiet.
If that doesn’t work and you can’t tolerate the noise please consider it if may violate the State statues for Disturbing the Peace (for noise in the night time) and/or Disorderly Conduct (for making “unreasonable noise” at any time).
https://tinyurl.com/Night-Noise-in-Colchester
https://tinyurl.com/Disorderly-Conduct-in-Colchest
A loud exhaust on a vehicle that has passed Vermont inspection is unlikely to be deemed unreasonable by the court; consequently our officers are very unlikely to be able to issue a citation. We have asked State officials and our attorney whether it is possible to create a local ordinance addressing automobile noise more strictly than the State inspection. This is not possible.
“Unreasonable noise” in the daytime would have a higher threshold than noise at night. In order to issue a ticket the officer would have to take into consideration that a complaint would likely be considered by the State court.
If you are bothered by noise, if at all possible please call the Colchester Police while the noise is occurring. The non-emergency number for the Colchester Police is 264-5555. We cannot issue a noise citation based on a citizen complaint only. Colchester police should witness it, engage with the noise maker in a discussion and, if deemed appropriate, issue a citation to State court under the State statutes.
If it quiets down when the officer is present and then gets loud again, please call again. It will help us document the continued noise and non-compliance with requests to quiet down, both of which will make enforcement more likely to succeed. Even if an officer is unable to respond at the time, your call will be documented and can be useful making the case for a citation.
For more visit http://www.colchestervt.gov/334/Town-Manager or call 264-5509.
Office of the Town Clerk/Treasurer
Julie Graeter
• Are you taking a trip this coming holiday season? The Town Clerk’s Office provides passport processing services. Processing turn-around is six to eight weeks, so plan ahead to get your passport in time for travel. For more information visit http://colchestervt.gov/328/Passports, call us at 264-5520, or email Townclerk@colchestervt.gov.
• The Vermont Old Cemetery Association has finished their work at the Champlain Cemetery off Jasper Mine Road.
• The deadline for filing your Property Tax Homestead Declaration with the Vermont Department of Taxes is October 15th. For more information on filing go to https://tax.vermont.gov/property-owners/homestead-declaration.
For more about the Town Clerk visit http://www.colchestervt.gov/322/Town-Clerk or call 264-5520
Upcoming Town Meetings:
• Planning Commission: 1st & 3rd Tuesdays of the month, 7:00 PM. Next meeting: 10/15
• Development Review Board: 2nd Wednesday of the month, 7:00 PM. November meeting: 11/13
• Recreation Advisory Board: 2nd Wednesday of the month, 7:00 AM, Champlain Room, 2nd floor. November meeting: 11/13
• Conservation Commission: 3rd Monday of the month, 7:00 PM, at the Bayside Activity Center or per agenda. October meeting: 10/21
• Selectboard: 2nd & 4th Tuesday of the month, 6:30pm. Next October meeting: 10/22
(All meetings take place at the Colchester Town Offices, 781 Blakely Road, in the Outer Bay Conference Room on the 3rd floor unless otherwise noted.)
Upcoming events:
• Dinner with Santa: Fri., Dec. 13, 6:15–7:15 PM at the Colchester Middle School. Registration is now open – get your tickets early!
Notices:
• The Colchester Public Works Department is conducting a driveway culvert inventory this fall. This information will be used by the Department's roadways crews when responding to resident requests and preparing for storm events.
The first two weeks of October you may see student interns out on your street with measuring tapes and wearing yellow safety vests. If you have questions about the project you contact the Department at 802-264-5621 or email mmackay@colchestervt.gov.
Colchester Historical Society
• The autumn issue of the Colchester Historical Society is now available and includes information about upcoming events and programs.
• Our membership drive is underway, so please sign up. New members are always welcome and there are several interesting volunteer opportunities. Please visit https://colchestervt.gov/DocumentCenter/View/5450/Autumn-2019-Historical-Society-Newsletter?bidId
