The Lake Champlain Regional Chamber of Commerce (LCRCC) recognized Hazelett with its Business of the Year Award at the LCRCC 109th annual dinner on Oct. 24.
“This annual award recognizes a business that exemplifies the hard work and commitment necessary to succeed despite the risks and challenges in business. The winner must also demonstrate a strong commitment to their employees and our community. Celebrating their 100th year in business in 2019, Hazelett is a fourth-generation family business. Pioneers in their field, the company was moved from Connecticut to Vermont in 1956, and today employs 150 people from their headquarters in Colchester. The machines they produce for the global metals industry can be found in 24 countries.”
The Town congratulates Hazelett for 100 years in business and appreciates its support of the Colchester community. They are truly deserving of this award!
Office of the Assessor, Bob Vickery
• We have upgraded our assessment software. The prior software was outdated and was not going to be supported after 2020. In addition, the new software improves accuracy of square footage calculations and allows for some improved data searches.
• We continue preparations for the 2020 Grand List
• Inspections of new construction that was permitted as of April 1, 2019 has started
• Online Web Map & Assessment Data: http://www.axisgis.com/ColchesterVT/
For more about the Assessor’s Dept. visit http://www.colchestervt.gov/149/Assessor or call (802) 264-5670.
• Property Taxes are Due. The 2nd installment of the Property Tax for the 2019 / 2020 Tax Bill is due by Friday, Nov.15, 5 p.m. There are options for payment. See http://colchestervt.gov/330/Payment-Options. If you have any questions on the amount due, the Town Clerk’s Office can be reached at 802-264-5520 or email towncerk@colchestervt.gov.
• Cemetery News: The Champlain Cemetery slide show is now available to view at http://colchestervt.gov/1841/Colchester-Cemeteries
For more about the Town Clerk visit http://www.colchestervt.gov/322/Town-Clerk or call (802) 264-5520
Upcoming
Town Meetings
• Planning Commission: 1st & 3rd Tuesdays of the month, 7 p.m. Next meeting: 11/19
• Development Review Board: 2nd Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m. November meeting: 11/13
• Recreation Advisory Board: 2nd Wednesday of the month, 7 a.m., Champlain Room, 2nd floor. November meeting: 11/13
• Cemetery Advisory Committee: Next meeting: Thursday, 12/19, 8 a.m. in the Champlain Conference Room, Colchester Town Offices, 2nd floor.
• Conservation Commission: 3rd Monday of the month, 7 p.m., at the Bayside Activity Center or per agenda. November meeting: 11/18
• Library Board of Trustees: 3rd Thursday of the month, 4:30 p.m. at Burnham Library. Next meeting: 11/21
• Selectboard: 2nd & 4th Tuesday of the month, 6:30 p.m. Next meeting: 11/12 The 11/26 meeting has been cancelled.
All meetings take place at the Colchester Town Offices, 781 Blakely Road, in the Outer Bay Conference Room on the 3rd floor unless otherwise noted.