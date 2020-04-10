Perhaps no system has experienced more fundamental disruption during the pandemic than health care. Hospitals have focused almost every shred of their capacity preparing for, or dealing with the coronavirus, and the cost to the system has been horrific. Revenue has dried up and costs have soared. States don’t have the resources to make up what the health care system has lost.
That also is true in Vermont. But our circumstance is different than anywhere else. Vermont is midway through its five-year health care payment reform agreement with the federal government, the plan being to switch from the traditional fee for service system to an all payer model, one that pays providers according to the number of patients served.
The Green Mountain Care Board this week sent a letter to the federal government asking that the experiment be put on hold for a year so that the state’s health care system could readjust to their pandemic-related crises.
The fear is that the state’s experiment will be dropped, a casualty of the chaos and the sea of red ink. It’s easier to deal with the devil you know.
The irony is that if the experiment were complete and everyone was in, our physicians, and staff, would be better protected than what they are now. They would be getting their per capita fee each month. It’s also a system that places the utmost priority on prevention, which, as the pandemic is showing preys heaviest on those who need health care prevention the most. The way forward is more prevention, not less. Our system needs protecting.
But it’s at risk. And if it’s lost, it will be impossible to resurrect.
It’s a battle that can be fought within our borders, but for us to succeed, and for us to emerge from all this with an improved model going forward, we’re going to need help from our Congressional delegation.
The opportunity is there. The gears of the existing system have been stripped; meaning it’s the perfect opportunity to plunge forward with something that is better suited for the future. It also fits our delegation’s political profile. The all-payer model is as close to a single payer health care system as you can get.
It’s a given the federal government will need to spend countless billions of dollars to help make our health care system whole again, but, in Vermont’s case, why not spend the money in a way that resets how health care is delivered, why not push a system that focuses on the public’s improved health, something that would set the standard for the rest of the nation?
by Emerson Lynn