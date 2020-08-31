“Public opinion in this Country is everything.” - Lincoln
It’s been two years since I was knocking on your doors and listening to your thoughts, concerns, and suggestions about what you hoped would remain the same in Colchester and what changes you would like to see. At that time, I heard four themes running through these conversations: protect our Bay and natural resources, ensure a quality of life that is affordable, sustainable, safe, and accessible to all Vermonters, address the changing climate, and create an economy where businesses can thrive and workers can earn a livable wage.
The Governor’s proposed FY21 budget is currently being reviewed and discussed in every House committee. I listened to the public testimony last week on the FY21 Governor’s Recommended Restatement of the State Budget. The hearings were held by the members of the House and Senate Appropriation Committees to help inform the difficult decisions they are facing. Vermonters from across the state spoke passionately about the impact that budget reductions would have on their ability to meet the needs of the citizens they serve. From non-profits, the Chamber of Commerce, housing agencies, food banks, as well as advocates for families, farming, broadband expansion, tourism, childcare, healthcare, public access broadcasting, social and racial justice, older Vermonters, land use, farm workers, all these speakers clearly were concerned about how to meet Vermonters' needs with less funding. Unfortunately, due to the impact of COVID-19 on our economy, reductions in spending will need to be made.
The House Appropriation Committee will continue to take testimony until this Friday, Sept. 4. Working with the Administration to create and pass a fiscally responsible FY21 State Budget Bill is the work the Legislature has been, and will continue to be, focused on until we adjourn, hopefully, by Sept. 25.
Also, as a result of the virus, I cannot knock on your doors and speak with you face to face. As your Representative listening to your thoughts, suggestions, opinions, as well as answering your questions, is one of my most important roles.
My hope is that you will feel free to contact myself (or any Colchester rep) if you do have questions, concerns, suggestions, and/or opinions regarding the FY21 Budget Bill, past or current Legislation. This FY21 State Budget Bill will reflect the realities, priorities, and values of our state in the midst of a pandemic when revenue sources evaporated practically over night and our lives, as we knew them, came to a screeching halt. The current Administration and Legislature, as well as those in the past, responsibly funded a “rainy day” fund, and as a result, we will not be as impacted fiscally as we could have been.
You can find the Governor’s recommendation on the FY21 budget at the Joint Fiscal Office’s homepage at LJFO.vermont.gov (FY2021 Big Bill Gov Rec Web Report).
Respectfully,
Representative Sarita Austin
Colchester 9-2
285 Crooked Creek Road
Colchester, VT 05446
802-310-4698