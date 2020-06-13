The Vermont Legislature has felt like a a huge compression chamber during the past few months. Bills in committees that would have taken weeks to craft, hear testimony on, and debate now follow the same process but in a much more focused and limited timeline. If this were a typical session we would have ended in early May but due to COVID-19 our purpose and focus has shifted to address the health, safety, and economic recovery of Vermont.
The development and passage of the “money bills” have taken the bulk of our time.
These bills include:
- H.942-The Transportation Bill: This bill considers all matters relating to air / surface transportation, the timeline and implementation of projects, as well as the registration, regulation, and licensing of transportation operations and users.
- H.955-The Capitol Bill: This bill addresses capital construction and State bonding.
- H.959-The Yield Bill: An act relating to education finance
There are more funding bills to develop, debate, and vote on but Appropriations and Ways and Means are waiting until August when there’s a clearer understanding of the generated revenues and the impact that the distribution of Federal funding will have on the State’s fiscal outlook.
Yesterday, June 12, the House passed S.350-the Coronavirus Emergency Economic Recovery Grants bill.
This Bill, using $93million of Federal CARE funds, will provide:
- $50million to be distributed to Vermont businesses through the Dept. of Taxes and the Agency of Commerce and Community Development
- $20 million will go to local, regional, and State economic development organizations to distribute grants to include VT Economic Development Authority, as well as regional, community, and private entities.
- $23 million will go to the VT Housing and Conservation Board for grants to nonprofit housing partners and service organizations.
“There will be additional legislation addressing business recovery efforts coming, but we prioritized fast tracking this bill to ensure businesses will receive funds as soon as possible,” said Rep. Mike Marcotte, Chair of the Commerce and Economic Development Committee.
Shout Out!
Lots of gratitude to Chief of Police Doug Allen for his advocacy and promotion of Fair and Unbiased Policing.After reading the Chief’s statement to the Colchester Select Board (June 9) I immediately Googled “Obama’s 2015 Task Force Report on 21st Century Policing-Implementation Guide.”
The mission of the Executive Order,”Consistent with applicable law, the Task Force will identify best practices and otherwise make recommendations on how policing practices can promote effective crime reduction while building public trust.”
Congratulations and best wishes to the CHS Class of 2020!
The graduates, CHS teachers and administrators, and the senior’s families, all came together to organize a graduation that honored the graduate’s voices and vision for how they wanted to celebrate their hard work and close friendships at CHS.
As a former educator and a member of the House Education Committee I couldn’t be more proud of these young adults not only for their accomplishments but for how they responded to an unprecedented and, what appeared to be, an insurmountable challenge-apparently not.
