Will, his stepbrother Drew, and the gorgeous Monica are all anxiously awaiting the end of school and the start of The Plan when they all go to college together: Drew on his basketball scholarship, Monica on something, and Will for science. Hilariously, Will spends his time hanging out with them, feeding the gorillas at the zoo, and lamenting his short stature and all the problems associated with it. Fortunately or unfortunately, Will’s future changes rapidly when after his sixteenth birthday, he miraculously begins to finally grow. I laughed out loud reading about Will and his journey from one of the shortest 16 year olds—so short a friend buys him lifts as birthday gift—to a record-breaking growth spurt. Brown makes each character fully realized and relatable despite Will’s obsession with everyone’s heights. Although it touches on some heavy topics, this book is light, hilarious, and worth a second or third look.

Recommended for you