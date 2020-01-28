When All Is Said

Told over the course of a single night, this novel tells the life story of eighty-four-year-old Maurice Hannigan. In true Irish style, he sits at a bar in his hometown hotel, but this is no ordinary night. Each drink has been carefully planned, and with each he raises his glass in a toast to one of the five most important people in his life. Each story deepens our understanding of his character, and his life has had many sorrows, joys and secrets. Whether writing about his childhood struggles with reading or his successful son in America, this book always rings true.