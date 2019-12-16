Like a master weaver, Barbara Kingsolver writes about two families, one in the 19th century and one in the 21st century, both living in the same corner house in Vineland, New Jersey. The current family, Willa Knox and her husband, wonder how they have worked so hard for so little-losing jobs and tenure and now living in a house that is falling down around them. Thatcher Greenwood and his family live in the Vineland house in the 1800s. Thatcher is a science teacher who is forbidden by the head of the school to teach about Darwin. He wonders why he is scorned for telling the truth. This is just one layer of a novel that has the reader contemplating shelter as well as family, science, religion, prejudice and acceptance. Richly woven.
Unsheltered
Ben Chiappinelli
Community News Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
-
Dec 16
-
Dec 16
-
Dec 16
-
Dec 16
-
Dec 17
-
Dec 17
-
Dec 17
-
Dec 18
-
Dec 18
-
Dec 19
Send Us a Story Tip
Got a tip?
We're always looking for story ideas, and many of our best ones come from readers. The strongest tips include documentation or inside knowledge, but we welcome any ideas that would be of interest to readers in Northwestern Vermont.
Even if you need to remain anonymous, we encourage you to include a phone number in the email or voicemail so we can contact you for additional background information.
Send your tip to news@samessenger.com, call the newsroom at 802-524-9771 or click the button below to submit your information through our online form.