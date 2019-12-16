Like a master weaver, Barbara Kingsolver writes about two families, one in the 19th century and one in the 21st century, both living in the same corner house in Vineland, New Jersey. The current family, Willa Knox and her husband, wonder how they have worked so hard for so little-losing jobs and tenure and now living in a house that is falling down around them. Thatcher Greenwood and his family live in the Vineland house in the 1800s. Thatcher is a science teacher who is forbidden by the head of the school to teach about Darwin. He wonders why he is scorned for telling the truth. This is just one layer of a novel that has the reader contemplating shelter as well as family, science, religion, prejudice and acceptance. Richly woven.

