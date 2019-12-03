Young lawyer Daniel Pitt is visiting his sister Jemima and her husband Patrick who have arrived on a visit back in London from their new home in Washington D.C. Patrick a policeman, who was promoted and now works in the D.C. area where he has been assigned to look into an incident involving a prominent American, Mr. Thurgood and a British Embassy member. He enlists the help of Daniel and asks him to take the case which involves Jemima’s American friend Rebecca Thurgood. She was attacked in her bedroom in Washington D.C. and a pendant she was wearing was pulled from her neck causing an injury. The attacker was Philip Sidney the British diplomat stationed in Washington D.C. who escaped to London and claimed diplomatic immunity. He was arrested on a lesser charge of embezzlement but the more Daniel looks into the case he finds more questions than answers and Philip Sidney looks more innocent of the charges. The case begins to look as if Sidney has been set up to cover up murder and Treason. Time is running out and Daniel must find proof if he is to clear Sidney and reveal the true crime and perpetrator.
Triple Jeopardy by Anne Perry –Adult Fiction, 2019
- Reviewed by Susan Gamberg Youth Services
