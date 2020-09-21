Manager’s Message
Aaron Frank, Town Manager
Essential Workers: To all essential workers--from those who live or work in Colchester to people across the world who help us locally--Thank You! Essential workers include many fields such as health care, food and agriculture, retail/grocery, energy and utilities, education, child care, emergency services, transportation, public works infrastructure, communications, technology, manufacturing, and financial services.
Most Town employees were deemed essential and worked in person through the height of COVID. These employees range from rescue, to police whose jobs put them in contact with others all day long, to public Wworks maintaining your roads, paths, stormwater, buildings and equipment to planning and zoning keeping up with a record number of permits on projects from porches to new residential developments.
Unemployment: During the current economic crisis caused by COVID-19, the unemployment rate rose extremely fast—but is now declining quickly, at least in Vermont and Colchester. Initially, the Colchester unemployment rate rose from 1.9 percent to 13.3 percent in two months. We are now at 3.8 percent unemployment. This is well below the 6.3 percent peak of the 2007-2009 recession. Info on past downturns: colchestervt.gov/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/693
The 3.8 percent unemployment rate only represents people who are actively looking for a job. The unemployment rate would not include people who cannot work due to lack of childcare or a variety of other reasons. In August 2020, 9.1 percent or 803 fewer Colchester residents were working than in August 2019. Unemployment definitions: bls.gov/cps/cps_htgm.htm. National, state, county and Colchester unemployment: vtlmi.info/laus.pdf
Unemployment Rates (%) in Current Economic Downtown
Month
Colchester
Chitt. County
Vermont
US
Feb 2020 (for perspective)
1.9
1.8
2.6
3.8
Mar 2020
2.6
2.5
3.4
4.5
April 2020
13.3
14.2
16.8
14.4
May 2020
10.6
11.7
12.7
13.0
Jun 2020
7.7
8.7
9.5
11.2
July 2020
6.8
7.6
8.2
10.5
August 2020
3.8
4.3
4.8
8.5
COVID-19
Dr. Anthony Fauci, congratulated Vermonters for their success in slowing the spread of the coronavirus. The nation’s top infectious disease expert said Vermont should be the model for the rest of the country, saying he’d like to bottle what’s happening here and take it with him: colchestersun.com/news/fauci-heralds-vermont-s-pandemic-response-urges-vigilance/article_b9b3c378-e35e-5d22-9e6a-f78c0fe26454.htm.
Coronavirus vaccines won’t be widely available till the middle of next year, says CDC director. It will take months after approval for a vaccine to help control the pandemic: washingtonpost.com/health/cdc-director-says-coronavirus-vaccines-wont-be-widely-available-till-the-middle-of-next-year/2020/09/16/209fecf6-f827-11ea-be57-d00bb9bc632d_story.html.
Get your flu shot now, health officials say; you don’t want both flu and COVID-19: vtdigger.org/2020/09/15/get-your-flu-shot-now-health-officials-say-you-dont-want-both-flu-and-covid-19/
Flu vs. COVID: Ways to identify symptoms and differences. Flu and other seasonal ailments share symptoms with COVID. But there are some ways to help determine what’s wrong. https://www.wsj.com/articles/flu-vs-covid-ways-to-identify-symptoms-and-differences-11600088401.
Past Pandemic Info: 1918, 1957, 1968, and 2009: cdc.gov/flu/pandemic-resources/basics/past-pandemics.html.
COVID Modeling: Vermont educational report on K-12 and college/university testing and cases; and, national, regional and Vermont case info: https://dfr.vermont.gov/sites/finreg/files/doc_library/dfr-covid19-modeling-091820-revised.pdf.
Cases in Colchester: 65 as of 9/16/2020. This did not change since last week. This is total known cases, not current cases: healthvermont.gov/response/coronavirus-covid-19/current-activity-vermont#town.
Glen Cuttitta
Director Parks and Recreation
- Park and path users are still encouraged to physically distance or wear a mask when unable to distance.
- Colchester park playgrounds are open with appropriate signage indicating that they are not cleaned or disinfected. Users are encouraged to keep physical distancing and wash or sanitize hands before and after use.
- With the fall issue, we have started digital only program brochures and foresee using them exclusively moving forward. Fall Programs are listed in an electronic brochure available at colchestervt.gov/DocumentCenter/View/6276/2020FallBrochure
- Bayside and Airport Park bathrooms will close the week of Oct. 26 which is typical for past years.
- Park staff is continuing maintenance such as mowing, trimming, and basic repairs at a slower rate due to reduced staffing.
Visit colchestervt.gov/333/Parks-Recreation or call 802-264-5640.
Chief Doug Allen
Colchester Police Department
We were fortunate to be able to quickly fill a vacancy in our Communications (public safety dispatch) Staff. Mariah Griffin is a 2018 graduate of Champlain College with a degree in Criminal Justice. Mariah interned with us her senior year. After training, she will join our five other Communications Specialists (public safety dispatchers for police, fire, rescue and technical rescue) who are an integral part of our ability to provide public safety service to Colchester 24/7/365.
Corporal Gutierrez has concluded his seasonal assignment to our Marine Unit. Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, Steve performed 48 boat inspections, stopped 45 boat operators for various violations and investigated two boat related crashes. He also assisted 28 boaters with various issues. The CPD boat will remain at the dock and ready for emergency service until late in the fall.
Since August 20, CPD has responded to 931 calls for service. These calls resulted in 24 arrests for criminal violations including Criminal Threatening, Possession of Cocaine, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident, among others.
For more about Colchester Police Department visit colchestervt.gov/police or call (802) 264-5555.
Visit colchestervt.gov/3245/Fire-Department or call 802-862-4415.
Upcoming Town Meetings
Agendas available at: https://clerkshq.com/Colchester-vt
Planning Commission: Next meeting: Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. via Zoom; details will be included in upcoming newsletters.
Development Review Board: Next meeting: Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. via Zoom: zoom.us/j/9359846003; Zoom Webinar ID: 9359846003
Live stream: http://lcatv.org/live-stream-2
Mail or email public comments prior to the hearing (lriddle@colchestervt.gov or Town of Colchester, c/o Development Review Board, 781 Blakely Road, Colchester, VT 05446) or participate at public comment periods during the zoom meeting.
Recreation Advisory Board: Next meeting: TBA
Conservation Commission: 3rd Monday of the month. Next meeting: Sept. 21, 5:30 p.m. The plan is to walk the Wolcott Family Natural Area off East Road in Colchester. Map: wvpd.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/03/WVPD-Parks-2015-Final.pdf
Library Board of Trustees: 3rd Thursday of the month, 4:30 p.m. Next meeting: Oct. 15 via Zoom. Details upcoming.
Selectboard: Next meeting: Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 5:30 p.m. Third Floor Outer Bay Room, 781 Blakely Road
Residents are welcome to attend the meeting or alternatively send a note to TownManager@colchestervt.gov with “Citizens to be Heard” in the subject and their name. As with in-person Citizens to be Heard, we ask that you SHARE YOUR ADDRESS. The email will be shared with the entire Selectboard prior to the meeting and included in the information packet at the next meeting (as the information packet for the current meeting is sent out along with the agenda).
Live stream: http://lcatv.org/live-stream-2
Selectboard Agenda: bit.ly/Colchester-SB-Agendas
