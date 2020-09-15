Manager’s Message
Aaron Frank, Town Manager
Free masks: The Town is distributing free reusable cloth masks to Colchester residents. Bags of five masks per family are available at the Town Clerk’s office from 7:30-noon Monday-Friday. (Masks are required to enter the Town offices.) Thanks to the State of Vermont for providing about 4,000 masks to the Town.
Saint Michaels College:
President Sterritt announced Sept. 6 that among the 1,409 students tested there were no positive cases. The college is working hard with a multi-pronged approach to staying safe including: state and regional monitoring; following federal and state guidelines; special guidelines for faculty, staff and students; setting up spaces for physical distancing; increased cleaning; surveillance testing, tracing and isolation; and flexible instruction. More info: https://www.smcvt.edu/return-to-campus/updates-and-community-messages/
A Message from Saint Michaels College: To help ensure the safety of our students, faculty, and staff, as well as that of our greater community, Saint Michael's College is restricting access to campus only to students, employees, contractors, and those with prior approval.
The Saint Michael’s campus is currently closed to visitors, walkers, joggers, bikers, etc., with the exception of those attending liturgical celebrations in the Chapel and patrons of the Saint Michaels’ College Farm Stand. We look forward to a time when we can welcome our greater community back on campus.
COVID-19
COVID Modeling: Higher Education Testing Update, National New Cases, Positive Test Rates, Virus Growth Rates, Regional Data, Updated Travel Map https://dfr.vermont.gov/sites/finreg/files/doc_library/dfr-covid19-modeling-091120.pdf
Weekly Summary of Vermont COVID-19 Data: Contact Tracing, Cases, Symptoms, Duration of Illness, and Demographics https://www.healthvermont.gov/sites/default/files/documents/pdf/COVID19-Weekly-Data-Summary-9-11-2020.pdf
Utility Bill Assistance Program: A total of $8 million in grant funding is available to assist Vermonters with overdue utility bills as a result of economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program will provide 100% of eligible outstanding arrearages that are more than 60 days overdue for regulated utility customers with delinquent balances who may face disconnection of service. Applications will be accepted through Nov. 30, and grants will be awarded on a first come, first served basis. https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/vermont-covid-19-arrearage-assistance-program-0
Vermont Arts Council Artist Development Grants to support artists at all stages of their careers including teaching artists in developing the skills necessary to provide instruction in K-12 schools remotely during the COVID-19 crisis. Grant amounts range from $250-$1,000. The application deadline is Sept. 28. https://www.vermontartscouncil.org/grants/artists/artist-development
Cases in Colchester: 65 as of 9/9/2020. This did not change since last week. This is total known cases, not current cases. https://www.healthvermont.gov/response/coronavirus-covid-19/current-activity-vermont#town
Bryan Osborne
Director Public Works
Continuing to advance the design for the reconstruction of the Prim and West Lakeshore Drive Intersection project.
Selected an engineering firm to begin performing design work for the construction of a single lane roundabout at the Bayside Intersection. Interim repairs to improve the performance of the current signalized intersection have now been completed.
Advancing into the right-of-way phase for stormwater improvements in Shore Acres and the surrounding area to improve water quality in Malletts Bay.
Continuing on the development of a phosphorus control plan to improve water quality in Malletts Bay.
Selected a contractor for the replacement of culverts beneath Lower Mountain View Drive.
Maintenance crews are working on pavement markings gravel road maintenance, roadside mowing, roadway patching and other late summer maintenance activities.
Visit http://colchestervt.gov/publicworks or call (802) 264-5620.
Kathi O’Reilly
Director Economic Development
Monitoring long term COVID effects on various industries in Colchester
Tracking and monitoring COVID impacts on businesses and what resources are available or have been utilized
Continually examine state and fed initiatives that come online, expire or have additional funding added
Surveying director to consumer businesses and their successes during the pandemic
Coordinating with two businesses on mutually beneficial partnership
Gave a tour to the new Colchester Sun reporter regarding economic development in town
Met with land owner regarding opportunities that currently exist and future endeavors
Communications
Coordinated, attended and photographed the Pickleball Ribbon Cutting
Developing new map for website
Monitor, track and disseminate communications and outreach for the Town.
Visit http://www.colchestervt.gov/312/Economic-Development or call (802) 264-5508.
Upcoming Town Meetings
Agendas available at: https://clerkshq.com/Colchester-vt
Planning Commission: Next meeting: Oct. 6 at 7:00 p.m. via Zoom; details will be included in upcoming newsletters.
Development Review Board: Development Review Board: Next meeting: Oct. 14 at 7:00 p.m. via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/9359846003; Zoom Webinar ID: 9359846003
Live stream: http://lcatv.org/live-stream-2
Mail or email public comments prior to the hearing (lriddle@colchestervt.gov or Town of Colchester, c/o Development Review Board, 781 Blakely Road, Colchester, VT 05446) or participate at public comment periods during the zoom meeting.
Recreation Advisory Board: Next meeting: TBA
Conservation Commission: 3rd Monday of the month. Next meeting: Sept. 21, 5:30 p.m. The plan is to walk the Wolcott Family Natural Area off East Road in Colchester. Map: https://www.wvpd.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/03/WVPD-Parks-2015-Final.pdf
Library Board of Trustees: 3rd Thursday of the month, 4:30 p.m. Next meeting Sept. 17 via Zoom. Dial in: (929) 205-6099; Meeting ID: 916 1941 7534; Passcode: 535318
Selectboard: Next meeting: Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 5:30 p.m. Third Floor Outer Bay Room, 781 Blakely Road
Residents are welcome to attend the meeting or alternatively send a note to TownManager@colchestervt.gov with “Citizens to be Heard” in the Subject line and their name and address in the body of the email. The email will be shared with the entire Selectboard prior to the meeting and included in the information packet at the next meeting. (The information packet for the current meeting is sent out with the agenda.)
Selectboard Agenda: bit.ly/Colchester-SB-Agendas
