Manager's Message
Aaron Frank, Town Manager
Vermont Business Magazine - Congratulation to Rising Stars 2020:
Nicholas Longo and Jeff Bartley
Nicholas Longo has enjoyed serving on the various boards in Colchester and having the opportunity to meet many amazing people and expand his knowledge. He works at the airport as the deputy director and has served on the Colchester Planning Commission, the Colchester School Board and the Colchester Little League Board and feels Colchester is the best town in Vermont!
As a Colchester resident, Jeffrey D. Bartley served as a volunteer basketball coach, five Colchester Town policy boards and was elected to the non-partisan Colchester Selectboard in 2014 and elected Chair in 2019. He works as the Champlain Valley Expo as Sales and Marketing Manager. During Jeff’s term on the Selectboard, the Town increased resources to front line services while reducing the municipal tax rate.
From Howard Center: Please join us as we connect to the global world mental health movement and host our first annual community-wide recognition and celebration of World Mental Health Day (WMHD) throughout the month.
Howard is offering a free public weekly speaker series by Zoom webinar on a number of topics. Howard Center staff members will be giving talks joined by local community partners, to be followed by the opportunity for Q & A.
On October 13 our featured speaker and author Bassey Ikpi, a Nigerian-American immigrant, mental health advocate, and NY Times bestselling author of I’m Telling the Truth but I’m Lying, will talk about her experiences living with a mental illness, parenting, and working.
See below for a roster and registration for our speaker series (advance registration is required) and a host of resources which include ways to reach out to Howard Center and other organizations, local and national resources, articles, and publications. https://howardcenter.org/community-education/world-mental-health-day/
Supportive Services for Veteran Families at UVM: This is a housing first program that provides veterans and their families services such as housing navigation, case management, temporary financial assistance, resource and referral, budgeting, employment support, assistance with applying for health insurance, state benefits including help with a child care subsidy and 3Squares, landlord liaising, VA benefit connections and SOAR Services (SSI/SSDI process) to those who are literally homeless or are at risk of losing their housing. For more info call 802-656-3232 or visit www.ssvf-uvm.com
COVID-19 Update
Dr. Levine commented on the Centers for Disease Control’s updated language about COVID-19, which now acknowledges airborne transmission. He explained:
As opposed to large droplets, airborne transmission means exposure to the small droplets or particles that can linger in the air for minutes or hours. Such transmission is not new, and is an important way that tuberculosis, measles and chicken pox are spread.
You can get infected if you’re farther away than 6 feet, or even when the infected person is no longer in the room. This form of transmission has been thought to have occurred within enclosed spaces without adequate ventilation, where the infected person was breathing heavily, such as singing or exercising.
Large droplet transmission is still the number one way — and the major way — you could get the virus.
Six-foot spacing and masking are still terribly important. Especially in winter, avoid crowded and/or poorly ventilated spaces, as good ventilation reduces exposure to all particles of any size and at all distances. Avoiding crowded spaces, minimizes the type of close contact that is primarily responsible for the spread of this virus.
Visual timelines from Vermont Health Department regarding COVID-19
- • People who test positive and have symptoms https://www.healthvermont.gov/sites/default/files/images/2020/10/COVID19-timeline-with-symptoms.png
- People who test positive but do not have symptoms https://www.healthvermont.gov/sites/default/files/images/2020/10/COVID19-timeline-without-symptoms.png
- People who are close contacts with someone who has tested positive https://www.healthvermont.gov/sites/default/files/images/2020/10/COVID19-timeline-close-contacts.png
How Does a Pandemic End? Here's What We Can Learn From the 1918 Flu
Nobody quite knows how the COVID-19 pandemic will end. Here's what we can learn from the 1918 flu https://time.com/5894403/how-the-1918-flu-pandemic-ended/
Cases in Colchester: 71 as of 10/7/2020. This increased by five since last week. This is total known cases, not current cases. https://www.healthvermont.gov/response/coronavirus-covid-19/current-activity-vermont#town
Bryan Osborne
Director Public Works
- Entering the right-of-way phase for the reconstruction of the Prim and West Lakeshore Drive Intersection.
- Entered into a contract for the design and engineering needed for the future construction of a single lane roundabout at the Bayside intersection.
- Entering the right-of-way phase for stormwater improvements in Shore Acres and the surrounding area to improve water quality in Malletts Bay.
- Entered into a contract for the replacement of a drainage culvert under Lower Mountain View Road. Construction is tentatively scheduled for the week of Oct. 19. This work will require a temporary road closure during the night time hours. Outreach and coordination has taken place with all emergency service agencies as well as businesses in the area including Costco and Spare Time.
- Advancing repairs to the town’s three fire stations following the completion of a detailed condition assessment.
- Evaluating additional COVID-19 protective measures for Town facilities.
- Continuing the development of a phosphorus control plan to improve water quality in Malletts Bay.
- Maintenance crews are transitioning from summer construction activities into preparation for the Snow and Ice Removal season.
Visit http://colchestervt.gov/publicworks or call (802) 264-5620.
Kathi O’Reilly
Director Economic Development
- Working with business looking to expand and supporting their efforts for additional funding opportunities.
- Monitoring the sales and opportunities of commercial property.
- Continue monitoring and working with our business community on the long-term effects of COVID.
- Continually examine state and fed initiatives that come online, expire or have additional funding added.
- Reviewing and monitoring state information as it relates to COVID and our business community.
Visit http://www.colchestervt.gov/312/Economic-Development or call (802) 264-5508.
Upcoming Town Meetings
Agendas available at: https://clerkshq.com/Colchester-vt
Planning Commission: Next meeting: TBA
Development Review Board: Development Review Board: Next meeting: 7 p.m. Nov. 18 via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/9359846003; Zoom Webinar ID: 935 984 6003
Live stream: http://lcatv.org/live-stream-2
Mail or email public comments prior to the hearing (lriddle@colchestervt.gov or Town of Colchester, c/o Development Review Board, 781 Blakely Road, Colchester, VT 05446) or participate at public comment periods during the zoom meeting.
Recreation Advisory Board: Next meeting: TBA
Conservation Commission: 3rd Monday of the month. Next meeting: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19 in the Kirker Room at the Colchester Police Department.
Library Board of Trustees: 3rd Thursday of the month. Next meeting 4:30 p.m. Oct. 15 via Zoom. To join meeting: Dial: (929) 205 6099 US; Zoom Meeting ID: 942 2903 7120, Passcode: 948533
Selectboard: Next meeting: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27 in the third floor Outer Bay Room, 781 Blakely Road
Residents are welcome to attend the meeting or alternatively send a note to TownManager@colchestervt.gov with “Citizens to be Heard” in the Subject and their name. As with in-person Citizens to be Heard we ask that you SHARE YOUR ADDRESS. The email will be shared with the entire Selectboard prior to the meeting and included in the information packet at the next meeting (as the information packet for the current meeting is sent out along with the agenda).
Live stream: http://lcatv.org/live-stream-2
Selectboard Agenda: bit.ly/Colchester-SB-Agendas
Subscribe to the Town Newsletter: https://www.colchestervt.gov/list.aspx
For more information or comment: 802.264.5509 or townmanager@colchestervt.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.