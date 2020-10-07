Manager’s Message
Aaron Frank, Town Manager
Fall has arrived, with raking season here, some of you may be wondering: Where can I dispose of my leaves?
At no charge, any Chittenden County resident may take leaves to select Chittenden Solid Waste District Drop-Off Centers; to Green Mountain Compost, or to the McNeil Wood and Yard Debris Depot. See their websites below for hours, maps, and more information about allowable materials.
CSWD Drop-Off Centers convenient to Colchester include:
-Essex: 218 Colchester Rd. https://cswd.net/facility-locations/essex-drop-center/
-Milton: 36 Landfill Rd. https://cswd.net/facility-locations/milton-drop-center/
-Williston: Green Mountain Compost: 1042 Redmond Rd. https://www.greenmountaincompost.com/about/contact/
- Burlington: McNeil Wood and Yard Debris Depot: 111 Intervale Rd. https://cswd.net/chittenden-county-solid-waste-facilities/mcneil/
Notice: The Autumn 2020 issue of the Colchester Historical Society's newsletter is now available. Visit https://colchestervt.gov/DocumentCenter/View/6315
COVID Update:
Food for Those in need: The Farmers-to-Families food box program will resume distributions. Food boxes will be available at multiple daily food distribution sites throughout the state through the month of October. Reservations are required to keep wait times to a minimum. Currently, the first two weeks of October are open for registration. Each recipient will be given 1 box with about 30 pounds of food, including fresh produce, dairy products, and meat. https://humanresources.vermont.gov/food-help
Cross State Travel Map: This map is now updated weekly on Tuesdays. It shows “green” counties in states that visitors and returning Vermonters can arrive to Vermont from without quarantine. Travel west of Ohio or South of Virginia requires quarantine upon arrival to Vermont, along with “red” and “yellow” counties on the map. https://accd.vermont.gov/covid-19/restart/cross-state-travel
Travel Q & A: https://accd.vermont.gov/covid-19/restart/cross-state-travel/faqs
Quarantine Requirements: https://www.healthvermont.gov/response/coronavirus-covid-19/traveling-vermont
COVID Testing: Call your primary care physician or find a testing site through the State Pop-Up Testing or and private testing providers https://www.healthvermont.gov/response/coronavirus-covid-19/testing-covid-19#other-testing
State/Regional/National COVID Numbers, Trends and Modeling: K-12 and Higher Education Update, https://dfr.vermont.gov/sites/finreg/files/doc_library/dfr-covid19-modeling-092920.pdf
Weekly Summary of Vermont COVID-19 Data: Contact tracing efforts, impacts by age and race, health care worker cases, testing and positivity. https://www.healthvermont.gov/sites/default/files/documents/pdf/COVID19-Weekly-Data-Summary-10-2-2020.pdf
Cases in Colchester: 66 as of 10/1/. This increased by one since last week. This is total known cases, not current cases. https://www.healthvermont.gov/response/coronavirus-covid-19/current-activity-vermont#town
Colchester’s Burnham Memorial Library
Kelly McCagg, Director
Autumn brings cooler temperatures, falling leaves and pie. Stop by our curbside service on Tuesdays and Saturdays to check out our featured displays; maybe you’ll find some new pie recipes.
Did you participate in this summer’s youth reading program? Did you report your reading and turn in your bingo sheet? Or maybe you lost your log and bingo sheet. That’s okay, just have an adult help you visit the library site at https://colchestervt.gov/3247/Summer-Reading-2020, look for Finish Summer Reading and you can claim your prize!
The winner of our Adult Summer Reading program is Nicole Beal. We hope she enjoys her $25 gift certificate to The Village Scoop once the weather turns warm again. Our Adult Book Discussion group will be reconvening beginning at 1 p.m. Oct. 20 via Zoom. We will be reading "There, There" by Tommy Orange. To request your copy of the book please call (802-264-5660) or email the library at burnhamlib@colchestervt.gov.
Socially distanced internet access is here. Laptops are available for parking lot and lawn use (weather permitting) by appointment as supply and quarantine procedures allow. Please call the library for a reservation, or use our form located at https://colchestervt.gov/238/Computers-Internet. Tech Help—Virtual Help with Digital Devices is also available by appointment. These one-on-one sessions can troubleshoot issues with smartphones, tablets and laptops.
A successful first tax cycle has allowed for a reinstatement to our collection budget, along with the return of additional staff. We are working to bring in-person youth programming to the Meeting House, as well as add an additional day to our curbside service. We are exploring ways to begin to reestablish our outreach efforts. It is a slow process, but we are making progress. We understand how important library services are to many in our community. We are taking steps to ensure that we continue to offer them in a manner that is safe for the community, patrons, and staff. We appreciate your patience during this unprecedented time as we all navigate through this pandemic.
Visit http://colchestervt.gov/library or call (802) 264-5660.
Office of the Town Clerk | Treasurer
Julie Graeter
The Town Clerk Office’s has public counter hours from 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. To maintain safe distancing an appointment is required to research Land Records in our office; please call 802-264-5520 to make an appointment. See our webpages at https://colchestervt.gov/322/Town-Clerk for more information.
All active, registered voters in Colchester should have received their Vermont General Election ballots by mail to the address in the voter record. Please follow the instructions for voting and returning the ballot. Enclosed in the mailing is an addressed, postage paid envelope to use in the U.S. Mail. The other ballot return option is to use the new GREEN drive-up drop box located between the Colchester Police Dept. and Town Hall (see directional signs in parking lot).
Please contact our office at 802-264-5520 or townclerk@colchestervt.gov if you do not receive your ballot by October 2.
Visit http://colchestervt.gov/townclerk or call 264-5520.
Assessor
Robert Vickery
The Assessor’s Office is open to in person public access from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
From 12 to 4:30 p.m. the Assessor and Property / Tax Specialist is available to answer your questions by phone (264-5670 / 264-5671) or email at colchesterassessor@colchestervt.gov
All parcel data is available online at www.colchestervt.gov/149/Assessor
We are reviewing all Certificates of Occupancy that have been issued since April 1, 2020 and are working with State Tax Department on verifying sales for the Equalization Study. The town is also inspecting new construction that was started or unfinished as of April 1, 2020.
GIS Map and Assessment Data: http://www.axisgis.com/ColchesterVT/
Visit http://colchestervt.gov/assessor or call 264-5671.
Upcoming Town Meetings
Agendas available at: https://clerkshq.com/Colchester-vt
Planning Commission: Next meeting: TBA
Development Review Board: Development Review Board: Next meeting: Oct. 14 at 7:00 p.m. via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/9359846003; Zoom Webinar ID: 935 984 6003
Live stream: http://lcatv.org/live-stream-2
Mail or email public comments prior to the hearing (lriddle@colchestervt.gov or Town of Colchester, c/o Development Review Board, 781 Blakely Road, Colchester, VT 05446) or participate at public comment periods during the zoom meeting.
- Recreation Advisory Board: Next meeting: TBA
Conservation Commission: 3rd Monday of the month. Next meeting: Oct. 19, 6:30 p.m. in the Kirker Room at the Colchester Police Department
Library Board of Trustees: 3rd Thursday of the month, 4:30 p.m. Next meeting Oct. 15 via Zoom. To join meeting: Dial: (929) 205 6099 US; Zoom Meeting ID: 942 2903 7120, Passcode: 948533
Selectboard: Next meeting: Tuesday, Oct. 27, 6:30 p.m. Third Floor Outer Bay Room, 781 Blakely Road
Residents are welcome to attend the meeting or alternatively send a note to TownManager@colchestervt.gov with “Citizens to be Heard” in the Subject and their name. As with in-person Citizens to be Heard we ask that you SHARE YOUR ADDRESS. The email will be shared with the entire Selectboard prior to the meeting and included in the information packet at the next meeting (as the information packet for the current meeting is sent out along with the agenda).
Live stream: http://lcatv.org/live-stream-2
Selectboard Agenda: bit.ly/Colchester-SB-Agendas
Subscribe to the Town Newsletter: https://www.colchestervt.gov/list.aspx
For more information or comment: 802.264.5509 or townmanager@colchestervt.gov