Manager’s Message
Aaron Frank, Town Manager
Teacher of the Year! Congratulations to Susan Rosato, the 2021 Vermont Teacher of the Year who is an English Learner Teacher with over 17 years in the Colchester School District. She is also Vermont’s candidate for the 2021 National Teacher of the Year award and will represent Vermont next spring for the National Teacher of the Year program. Thank you for your hard work and dedication to our students throughout your career.
Halloween / trick-or-treating advice from the State Department of Health: Keep a safe 6-foot distance between your family and other people who don’t live in your household. Bring a flashlight so you’re visible in the dark.
You can get creative if you’re giving out candy. Some ideas are to have bags ready to grab on your front steps, or slide the treats down a candy slide.
Make sure you and your family are wearing a face mask or covering when you go out. Find a fun way to make it part of your costume, but don’t wear a costume mask over your face mask, which could make it harder to breathe.
Keep your group small, and consider skipping crowded indoor parties. If you’re trick-or treating and one street or neighborhood seems too busy, skip to the next one.
Driving: Vermont’s traffic fatalities are almost double what they were a year ago, at 58 lives.Please drive attentively and carefully as the life you save could be one of your loved ones.
COVID-19 Updates
COVID Support VT has Support Counselors available Mondays-Fridays, 8 a.m-8 p.m., to provide emotional support, connections to community resources and to be a listening ear. Support Counselors are available by calling 2-1-1. Information is also available in multiple languages: https://covidsupportvt.org/media-center/
Dr. Deborah Birx came to Vermont to gather information on best practices in higher education in the COVID-19 response. Dr. Birx was impressed with college restart efforts, including comprehensive testing protocols and the low positivity rates here in Vermont. Dr. Birx also noted the experiences of states like Wyoming and Montana, which used to have rates like ours. She attributes much of the increase in cases those states have seen to tourism and to residents leaving the state for hotter zones and then returning home with infection.
Dr. Birx noted that much COVID transmission occurs within households and close friends, where trust is high, and that it’s important that we do not fall into the trap of thinking that just because people are our close relatives or friends, and we know them well, that we can know with certainty whether or not they may have been exposed to the virus – especially if they live in an area where incidence of COVID is higher.
Dr. Levine of the State Health Department reminds Vermonters:
- Think about any travel plans carefully and check the travel map.
- The vast majority of the region now requires a quarantine: Either for 14 days, or with a negative PCR test on or after day 7 of quarantine.
- Know what it means to quarantine — staying home and away from other people.
State of Emergency: Gov. Phil Scott extended the State of Emergency to Nov. 15 https://governor.vermont.gov/sites/scott/files/documents/ADDENDUM%206%20TO%20AMENDED%20AND%20RESTATED%20EXECUTIVE%20ORDER%2001-20.pdf
State/Regional/National COVID Numbers, Trends and Modeling: National trends show increasing cases, positivity rates, and hospitalizations in all regions of the country with the greatest in the upper mid-west; Northeast cases are trending up but less sharply than in March; In Vermont, cases are up slightly, but less than in June and far less than in March ; the rates for the percentage of emergency department visits with COVID-19 symptoms, viral growth and reproduction, and the test positivity rate remain low and stable.
Vermont is sixth highest in per capita testing nationally; K-12 and Higher Education Update; Substantially reduced regional travel without quarantine, from 11.5M in July to 1.9M: https://dfr.vermont.gov/sites/finreg/files/doc_library/dfr-covid19-modeling-092920.pdf
Weekly Summary of Vermont COVID-19 Data: Contact tracing efforts, impacts by age and race, health care worker cases, testing and positivity. https://www.healthvermont.gov/sites/default/files/documents/pdf/COVID19-Weekly-Data-Summary-10-16-2020.pdf
Cases in Colchester: 72 as of 10/14/2020. This increased by one since last week. This is total known cases, not current cases. https://www.healthvermont.gov/response/coronavirus-covid-19/current-activity-vermont#town
Parks and Recreation
Glen Cuttitta, Director
Park and path users are still encouraged to physically distance and wear a mask when unable to distance.
Colchester park playgrounds are open with signage indicating they are not cleaned or disinfected. Users are encouraged to keep physical distancing and wash or sanitize hands before and after use.
This year we are going to electronic program brochures. Find the fall programs brochure on our website at: https://colchestervt.gov/DocumentCenter/View/6276/2020FallBrochure
Bayside and Airport Park bathrooms will close the week of Oct. 26. We left them open longer into the fall than in the past. Park staff is continuing miscellaneous maintenance such as mowing, trimming and basic repairs.
Visit https://colchestervt.gov/333/Parks-Recreation or call 802-264-5640.
Colchester Police Department
Chief Doug Allen
On Sept. 22, Colchester Police investigated the first fatal motor vehicle crash that we’ve had in over three years. Two other occupants of the involved vehicles suffered serious injuries in the head-on crash. Our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones. Our thanks also go to the first responders who had to deal with a difficult and stressful scene.
While motor vehicle crashes in Colchester remain lower than at this same time last year, fatal crashes around Vermont are seeing a sharp increase. As of Oct. 8, there had been 57 fatalities in Vermont this year compared to 31 at this same time in 2019. We ask all motorists to drive sober, use seat belts and child safety restraints correctly, keep speed downand avoid use of a cell phone or other hand held device that distracts from safe driving.
Since Sept. 19, CPD has responded to 810 calls for service. These calls resulted in 46 arrests for criminal violations including Violating Abuse Prevention Orders, Aggravated Assault, and Retail Theft, among others.
For more about Colchester Police Department visit http://colchestervt.gov/police or call (802) 264-5555.
Upcoming Town Meetings
Agendas available at: https://clerkshq.com/Colchester-vt
Planning Commission: Next meeting: TBA
Development Review Board: Development Review Board: Next meeting: November 18 at 7:00 PM via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/9359846003; Zoom Webinar ID: 935 984 6003
Live stream: http://lcatv.org/live-stream-2
Mail or email public comments prior to the hearing (lriddle@colchestervt.gov or Town of Colchester, c/o Development Review Board, 781 Blakely Road, Colchester, VT 05446) or participate at public comment periods during the zoom meeting.
Recreation Advisory Board: Next meeting: TBA
Conservation Commission: 3rd Monday of the month. Next meeting: November 16 6:30 PM in the Kirker Room at the Colchester Police Department.
Library Board of Trustees: 3rd Thursday of the month, 4:30 PM. Next meeting November 19 via Zoom. Dial in: (929) 205 6099. Meeting ID: 987 2676 0728. Passcode: 477087.
Selectboard: Next meeting: Tuesday, October 27, 6:30 PM. Third Floor Outer Bay Room, 781 Blakely Road
Residents are welcome to attend the meeting or alternatively send a note to TownManager@colchestervt.gov with “Citizens to be Heard” in the Subject and their name. As with in-person Citizens to be Heard we ask that you SHARE YOUR ADDRESS. The email will be shared with the entire Selectboard prior to the meeting and included in the information packet at the next meeting (as the information packet for the current meeting is sent out along with the agenda).
Live stream: http://lcatv.org/live-stream-2
Selectboard Agenda: bit.ly/Colchester-SB-Agendas
Subscribe to the Town Newsletter: https://www.colchestervt.gov/list.aspx
For more information or comment: 802.264.5509 or townmanager@colchestervt.gov
