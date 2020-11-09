Manager’s Message
Aaron Frank, Town Manager
On behalf of Colchester Selectboard Chair Pam Loranger, thank you to the Colchester voters who voted in record numbers this past week; to everyone who ran for office; to the approximately 60 local election volunteers who spent 368 hours before and at the election; to the staff of our Town Clerk: Wanda Morin, Betsy Peacock, Erin Hogan, and Krissy Jenkins; and, to Town Clerk Julie Graeter for her hard work making voting as easy and safe as possible for our community.
The Town Hall (Offices) and Colchester’s Burnham Memorial Library will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans’ Day.
COVID-19 UPDATE
Social Gatherings: Vermonters are strongly advised to keep social gatherings under 10 people. Even small social gatherings can have a large impact on the spread of COVID-19, and recently contributed to outbreaks around the state.
Flattening the curve still matters: The longer we can prevent infections, the better prepared we will be to treat them. https://www.theatlantic.com/health/archive/2020/10/its-still-better-to-put-off-getting-covid-19/616919/
State/Regional/National COVID Numbers, Trends and Modeling: National trends show increasing cases, positivity rates, and hospitalizations in all regions of the country with the greatest number and highest rates in the upper mid-west. The general trends in Vermont are that, despite more use of ICU beds for non-COVID-19 patients, the rates for the percentage of emergency department visits with COVID-19 symptoms, viral growth and reproduction, and the test positivity rate remain within the thresholds to continue the Restart Vermont efforts. https://dfr.vermont.gov/sites/finreg/files/doc_library/dfr-covid19-modeling-110320.pdf
Weekly Summary of Vermont COVID-19 Data: Contact tracing efforts, impacts by age and race, health care worker cases, outbreaks, testing and positivity. https://www.healthvermont.gov/sites/default/files/documents/pdf/COVID19-Weekly-Data-Summary-11-6-2020.pdf
St. Michaels College Cases: As of Nov. 6 there are 70 cases https://www.smcvt.edu/return-to-campus/
COVID Cases in Colchester: 156 total cases as of Nov. 4. This includes Saint Michaels cases reported to the state by Nov. 3. COVID Cases by town: https://www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19/current-activity/covid-19-communities
Bryan Osborne
Director Public Works
- Working on the right-of-way phase for the reconstruction of the Prim and West Lakeshore Drive Intersection
- Currently working on the design and engineering needed for the future construction of a single lane roundabout at the Bayside intersection
- Working within the right-of-way phase for stormwater improvements in Shore Acres and the surrounding area to improve water quality in Malletts Bay
- The replacement of a drainage culvert under Lower Mountain View Road has been completed
- Advancing repairs to the Town’s three fire stations following the completion of a detailed condition assessment
- Evaluating additional COVID-19 protective measures for Town facilities
- Continuing on the development of a phosphorus control plan to improve water quality in Malletts Bay
- Highway Division has completed preparations for the winter snow and ice removal season
Visit http://colchestervt.gov/publicworks or call (802) 264-5620.
Kathi O’Reilly
Director Economic Development
- Working with business looking to expand and supporting their efforts for additional funding opportunities
- Monitoring the sales of commercial property and related opportunities
- Continue monitoring and working with our business community on the long-term effect of COVID
- Examine and share information on state and federal initiatives that come online, expire, or have additional funding added
Visit http://www.colchestervt.gov/312/Economic-Development or call (802) 264-5508.
Upcoming Town Meetings
Agendas available at: https://clerkshq.com/Colchester-vt
Planning Commission: Next meeting: TBA
Development Review Board: Next meeting: 7 p.m. Nov. 18 via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/9359846003; Zoom Webinar ID: 935 984 6003
Live stream: http://lcatv.org/live-stream-2
Mail or email public comments prior to the hearing (lriddle@colchestervt.gov or Town of Colchester, c/o Development Review Board, 781 Blakely Road, Colchester, VT 05446) or participate at public comment periods during the zoom meeting.
Recreation Advisory Board: Next meeting: TBA
Conservation Commission: 3rd Monday of the month. Next meeting: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 16 in the Kirker Room at the Colchester Police Department.
Library Board of Trustees: 3rd Thursday of the month, 4:30 PM. Next meeting Nov. 19 via Zoom. Dial in: (929) 205 6099. Meeting ID: 987 2676 0728. Passcode: 477087.
Selectboard: Next meeting: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, Third Floor Outer Bay Room, 781 Blakely Road
Residents are welcome to attend the meeting or alternatively send a note to TownManager@colchestervt.gov with “Citizens to be Heard” in the Subject and their name. As with in-person Citizens to be Heard we ask that you SHARE YOUR ADDRESS. The email will be shared with the entire Selectboard prior to the meeting and included in the information packet at the next meeting.
Live stream: http://lcatv.org/live-stream-2
Selectboard Agenda: bit.ly/Colchester-SB-Agendas
