Manager's Message
Aaron Frank, Town Manager
Highlights from the Selectboard Meeting of Oct. 27
-Colchester High School Students Appointed to Town Boards:
Colby Fane-Cushing was appointed to the Development Review Board “Get Engaged” youth seat and Emma McDonald was reappointed to the youth seat of the Recreation Advisory Board.
-Capital Budget and Plan: Following public presentations at two Selectboard meetings the Selectboard approved the five-year Capital Plan and the FY 21 Capital Budget expenditures; voters approved the taxation authority in prior public votes. The budget and plan are available at https://clerkshq.com/Content/Attachments/Colchester-vt/201027_05a.pdf?clientSite=Colchester-vt-
The Selectboard also approved:
-Transfer of $53,447 to assist with transportation capital expenses. These monies came from a grant, and were not tax-payer funded.
-Use of $63,313 from the Fire Capital Plan to purchase a large vehicle lift so the Town’s fire trucks can be maintained by the Public Works Department, which will save on labor costs.
Reports presented by the Town Manager noted:
Unemployment in Colchester was 3.3 percent for September, which is very low compared to national figures.
August tax payments had 1 percent delinquency which is in the normal range.
The Town has scheduled all the furloughed employees to come back as of November 1, except for one employee at the library who is on furlough until the end of January as we evolve to digital and curb service.
Planning for Regional Dispatch continues. Burlington, Colchester, South Burlington, Williston and Winooski are considering capital expenses for upfit for a property owned by the City of South Burlington.
Welcome to two new DPW Highway employees: Dan Gregory, who comes to us from South Burlington, and Michael Donnachie, who worked in parks maintenance in Colorado. They filled openings left by Jeff Smail, who retired after 41 years with the Town, and Larry St. Peter, who is now Highway Superintendent in Bolton.
COVID-19 Update
Free masks: You can pick up packages of five reusable, cotton masks for no cost at Town Hall, 781 Blakely Road from 7:30 a.m. to noon Monday to Friday.
Saint Michaels College will test all students weekly until they leave for Thanksgiving break. The fall semester will then continue remotely, as was planned this summer. St. Michael’s has emphasized to students the crucial importance of prevention by adherence to College COVID policies, including physical distancing, wearing masks at all times when outside dorm rooms, avoidance of gatherings, no guests from off campus, strict observance of all quarantine measures for people who have been identified as contacts and abiding by all isolation measures for those who have tested positive.
St. Michaels College cases: 34 as of Oct. 30 https://www.smcvt.edu/return-to-campus/
COVID Cases in Colchester: 111 as of Oct. 28, inclusive of the Saint Michaels cases. This increased by 34 since last week. This is total known cases not current cases. COVID Cases by town: https://www.healthvermont.gov/response/coronavirus-covid-19/current-activity-vermont
COVID 19 information on the Town of Colchester’s website: Public Health Information; Community Guide; Town Role in COVID response; Town Services; Local Services; Resources for those in Need; Mental Health Resources; and Business Information. See https://www.colchestervt.gov/3193/COVID-19Town-Services
Colchester’s Burnham Memorial Library
Kelly McCagg, Director
Don’t let the shorter days bring you down. We’re working hard at the Burnham to provide new reads, new programs and new opportunities. We’ve added a new youth/teen browse and borrow cart to our curbside services. Beginning Nov. 5, we will be expanding those services to offer pickups on Thursdays from 3-6 p.m.
The Friends book sales are winding down, but we are exploring new ways for the community to come together. Our afternoon book discussion group will be meeting at 1 p.m. Nov. 17 to discuss "I was Anastasia" by Ariel Lawhon. Participate in the Global Read Aloud. Ms. Binder and Kelsey are recording themselves reading alternating sections of "Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You" by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X Kendi. A new section is available every week.
Are you a parent looking for help for your child in school (and maybe a short break in your day)? Free tutoring with qualified students from the local Albany College of Pharmacy (ACPHS) is available for the fall semester. Families will meet with the tutor online via a secure Zoom account. Call the library or fill out this form to sign up for a session.
We understand how important library services are to many in our community. We are taking steps to ensure that we continue to offer them in a manner that is safe for the community, patrons, and staff. We appreciate your patience during this unprecedented time as we all navigate through this pandemic.
Visit http://colchestervt.gov/library or call (802) 264-5660.
Office of the Town Clerk | Treasurer
Julie Graeter
The Vermont General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 3 is upon us. In-person voting for both districts 9-1 and 9-2 will be held at Colchester High School from 7 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Be on the lookout for the new entrance at the side door closest to the Auditorium (Performing Arts Center or PAC).
Remember that the Clerk’s Office at Town Hall on Blakely Road will be CLOSED Nov. 3.
To deliver a voted ballot that you received in the mail on Election Day take it to the polling place at the high school. There will be a drop box just inside the entrance for voted ballots sealed in completed certificate envelopes.
Mandated COVID measures and reminders for the polling place:
-Masks will be required.
-Physical distancing of 6 feet will be required.
-Please be patient; there will be fewer voting booths available due to required distancing.
-If you want to vote in-person and received a ballot in the mail, it will be helpful to bring it with you.
-Be prepared for lines and dress for the weather in case the line ends up outdoors.
Questions? Call 264-5520 or email townclerk@colchestervt.gov or visit http://colchestervt.gov/townclerk.
Assessor
Robert Vickery
-The Assessor’s Office is open to public access from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. From noon to 4:30 p.m. the Assessor and Property/Tax Specialist are available to answer your questions by phone (264-5670 or 264-5671) or email us at colchesterassessor@colchestervt.gov
-Find parcel data online at https://www.colchestervt.gov/149/Assessor
-We are reviewing all Certificates of Occupancy that have been issued since April 1, 2020
-Conducting our annual travel trailer review
-Inspecting new construction that was unfinished as of April 1, 2020
Upcoming Town Meetings
Agendas available at: https://clerkshq.com/Colchester-vt
Planning Commission: Next meeting: TBA
Development Review Board: Development Review Board: Next meeting 7 p.m. Nov. 18 via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/9359846003; Zoom Webinar ID: 935 984 6003
Live stream: http://lcatv.org/live-stream-2
Mail or email public comments prior to the hearing (lriddle@colchestervt.gov or Town of Colchester, c/o Development Review Board, 781 Blakely Road, Colchester, VT 05446) or participate at public comment periods during the zoom meeting.
Conservation Commission: 3rd Monday of the month. Next meeting: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 16 in the Kirker Room at the Colchester Police Department.
Library Board of Trustees: 3rd Thursday of the month, 4:30 p.m. Next meeting Nov. 19 via Zoom. Dial in: (929) 205 6099. Meeting ID: 987 2676 0728. Passcode: 477087.
Selectboard: Next meeting: Tuesday, Nov. 10, 6:30 p.m. Third Floor Outer Bay Room, 781 Blakely Road
Residents are welcome to attend the meeting or alternatively send a note to TownManager@colchestervt.gov with “Citizens to be Heard” in the Subject and their name. As with in-person Citizens to be Heard we ask that you SHARE YOUR ADDRESS. The email will be shared with the entire Selectboard prior to the meeting and included in the information packet at the next meeting.
Live stream: http://lcatv.org/live-stream-2
Selectboard Agenda: bit.ly/Colchester-SB-Agendas
Subscribe to the Town Newsletter: https://www.colchestervt.gov/list.aspx
For more information or comment: 802.264.5509 or townmanager@colchestervt.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.