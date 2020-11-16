Manager’s Message
Aaron Frank, Town Manager
NuHarbor Security: Congratulations to this cyber security business that moved to Colchester in 2019 with plans to add 42 additional staff and to make capital investments of $850,000 by the end of 2024. They have also expressed their gratitude for the Town’s support of their application and their business expansion efforts.
Nov. 10 Colchester Selectboard Meeting Highlights:
- Small Business Saturday: The Selectboard approved a Proclamation of Small Business Saturday Nov. 28, 2020. Please remember to shop local and support the great businesses in our community.
- 102 Canyon Estates Bid: The Selectboard authorized the Town Manager to bid on this property in a tax sale to assist in its ultimate conveyance to a private owner. This follows the destruction of the property by a fire after which the owner and lender “walked away” leaving it in a dangerous state in a residential neighborhood. The Town demolished the building and removed the asbestos, leaving the town with costs of $102,842, inclusive of unpaid taxes and penalties. A tax sale will be held in the future to dispose of the property.
COVID-19 UPDATE
Weigh the risks for these three things:
Six-Foot Spaces - Are people staying at least 6 feet away from each other?
Masks on Faces – Are people wearing face masks when they cannot keep a 6-foot distance?
Uncrowded Places – Will it be uncrowded with enough space to spread out?
State/Regional/National COVID Numbers, Trends and Modeling: https://dfr.vermont.gov/sites/finreg/files/doc_library/dfr-covid19-modeling-111020.pdf
Updated Governor’s Order includes:
People from Different Households Should Not Gather: Whether inside or outside, private or public space, multi-household gatherings are prohibited. Individuals who live alone may gather with members of their immediate family residing in a different household.
Recreational Sports. All recreational sports programs, including organized and/or informal recreational youth and adult league sports, practices, games and tournaments, are hereby suspended. This suspension shall not apply to school-sponsored sports activities.
Returning College Students. All students who are returning home from a college or university, in-state or out of state, shall quarantine at home for fourteen days, with a test for COVID-19 strongly encouraged, or quarantine for no less than seven (7) days at which time they must be tested for COVID-19 and leave quarantine if they test negative.
Telework: All businesses, and non-profit entities in the State shall reinstitute, to the maximum extent possible, or reemphasize to the extent necessary, telecommuting or work from home procedures. In person meetings are strongly discouraged.
https://governor.vermont.gov/sites/scott/files/documents/ADDENDUM%208%20TO%20AMENDED%20AND%20RESTATED%20EXECUTIVE%20ORDER%2001-20.pdf
Out of State Travel: At his conference on Nov. 10, the Governor suspended the travel map and implemented a mandatory quarantine for anyone returning or traveling to Vermont.
Vermonters returning from an out-of-state trip must complete either a 14-day quarantine or a 7-day quarantine followed by a negative test. If you need help registering for a testing site, please call 211 or (802)863-7240 option 0. https://www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19/testing/where-get-tested
St. Michaels College Cases: 77 total cases including seven new cases as of 11/13/2020. Find their updates at https://www.smcvt.edu/return-to-campus/
COVID Cases in Colchester: 173 total cases as of Nov. 11. This is 17 more cases than last week on Nov. 4. This includes the Saint Michaels cases.
COVID Cases by town: https://www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19/current-activity/covid-19-communities
Parks and Recreation
Glen Cuttitta, Director
- Colchester Park Playgrounds are open with appropriate signage indicating they are not cleaned or disinfected. Users are encouraged to keep physical distancing and wash or sanitize hands before and after use.
- Park restrooms were closed and winterized the week of Oct. 26. This is later than usual.
- Hard court nets will remain up until weather determines otherwise.
- Fall Programs have concluded for the season.
- Winter programming is currently underway and being designed with COVID-19 protocols. The brochure will be electronic and posted on our website around mid-December.
- The Colchester Causeway has been extremely busy with users from all over the region.
- Park staff is continuing reduced maintenance such as mowing, trimming, and basic repairs. They are also preparing for winter closure of park facilities.
Visit https://colchestervt.gov/333/Parks-Recreation or call 802-264-5640.
Colchester Police Department
Chief Doug Allen
With Vermont’s uptick in Covid-19 cases, CPD has re-instituted restricted operations. We have temporarily suspended applicant fingerprinting and the public use of the Kirker Community Room. Our officers have also been instructed to answer as many complaints as possible by telephone or through the use of physical distancing.
We are continuing some services such as our Meals on Wheels delivery and Child Safety Seat fitting. We believe both of those services can be done safely. One service we offer that I’d like to highlight is our “Hello, how are you?” program. If you live by yourself and would like a call every morning from a CPD staff member to check on you, then this program may be for you. Please call our dispatch center at 264-5555 to enroll or get more information.
In our last newsletter, we talked about the high death rate on Vermont highways this year, including the first fatality on a Colchester road in three years. CPD will be joining law enforcement across the state in the Thanksgiving Highway Safety Campaign. Officers around the state will be focusing on aggressive driving, safety belt use, and impaired drivers during this traditional time of higher than normal travel.
Since Oct. 14, CPD has responded to 858 calls for service. These calls resulted in 25 arrests for criminal violations including Possession of Cocaine, Assault and Robbery, and Fugitive from Justice, among others.
Visit http://colchestervt.gov/police or call (802) 264-5555.
Upcoming Town Meetings
Planning Commission: Next meeting: TBA
Development Review Board: Development Review Board: Next meeting: 7 p.m. Nov. 18 via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/9359846003; Zoom Webinar ID: 935 984 6003
Live stream: http://lcatv.org/live-stream-2
Mail or email public comments prior to the hearing (lriddle@colchestervt.gov or Town of Colchester, c/o Development Review Board, 781 Blakely Road, Colchester, VT 05446) or participate at public comment periods during the zoom meeting.
- Board of Ethics: Next meeting: 3:30 p.m. Nov. 17 via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/96663518097; Zoom Webinar ID: 966 6351 8097; Password:977698
- Recreation Advisory Board: Next meeting: TBA
Conservation Commission: 3rd Monday of the month. Next meeting: Dec. 21. Details to follow.
Library Board of Trustees: 3rd Thursday of the month, 4:30 p.m. Next meeting Nov. 19 via Zoom. Dial in: (929) 205 6099. Meeting ID: 987 2676 0728. Passcode: 477087.
Selectboard: Next regular meeting: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8. Details to be announced.
Residents are welcome to attend the meeting or alternatively send a note to TownManager@colchestervt.gov with “Citizens to be Heard” in the Subject and their name. As with in-person Citizens to be Heard we ask that you SHARE YOUR ADDRESS. The email will be shared with the entire Selectboard prior to the meeting and included in the information packet at the next meeting.
Live stream: http://lcatv.org/live-stream-2
Selectboard Agenda: bit.ly/Colchester-SB-Agendas
