Manager’s Message
Aaron Frank, Town Manager
Colchester High School receives national recognition for preparing students to enroll in college. Congratulations to the students, families, teachers, and staff of CHS for earning this distinction! https://tinyurl.com/CHS-Congrads
Grant Funds: Kudos to the Department of Public Works for obtaining $72,000 in Federal funds to support the stormwater water quality improvements in Shore Acres!
Tax payments for Town and State Education Taxes for the November installment for FY 2021 were $101,000 higher than in FY 2020 with 3.1% delinquencies vs 3.8% delinquent in 2019. This seems to follow the employment information.
COVID-19 UPDATE
More Info: https://dfr.vermont.gov/sites/finreg/files/doc_library/dfr-covid19-modeling-120120.pdf
Town Mask Use: The Town supports and encourages others to follow the Governor’s Orders to keep us safe from COVID, including use of masks. There was a misunderstanding about mask use in meetings when six feet apart which is explained here: https://colchestervt.gov/DocumentCenter/View/6364/Masks
St. Michaels College COVID Cases: 79 total cases as of 12/5/2020. The College of 1,600 students conducted 9,325 COVID tests this last semester. Students are completing the semester following Thanksgiving, at home online. Find their updates at https://www.smcvt.edu/return-to-campus/
COVID Cases in Colchester: 209 total cases as of 12/02/2020 This is 26 more cases than two weeks ago, but does include the Saint Michaels cases.
COVID Cases by town: https://www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19/current-activity/covid-19-communities
Colchester’s Burnham Memorial Library
Kelly McCagg, Director
Holidays mean tradition, and the same holds true at the Burnham. We’re not going to let the pandemic get in the way of our December traditions.
Throughout the month, staff will be baking cookies to make available at curbside service. You won’t be able to pick your favorite, but you can take a small bag home to enjoy with coffee or cocoa. One of the best parts of December at the library is walking in to the lovely smell of gingerbread. This year we’ve moved our contest online. We’re still working out some of the logistics, but not to worry, gingerbread doesn’t go stale.
We plan to continue to offer curbside service throughout the winter months. To ensure that our staff stays healthy and available to serve the public, we are issuing a mask requirement during curbside service hours. If you are just popping over to grab your bag of books, please wear a mask. Running up to return some movies? please wear a mask. Stopping in to take a quick peek at our new buys? Please wear a mask.
We understand how important library services are to many in our community. We are working diligently to ensure that we continue to offer them in a manner that is safe for the community, patrons, and staff. We appreciate your patience during this unprecedented time as we all navigate through this pandemic. The end is in sight—let’s finish strong.
Visit http://colchestervt.gov/library or call (802) 264-5660.
Office of the Town Clerk | Treasurer
Julie Graeter
We are looking forward to the New Year.
In October and November your Town Clerk’s Office was very engaged with the elections and the Town and State Education property tax collections. We are planning a "Your Dog is #1" contest to remind residents to register their dogs, assisting property owners with VT Homestead Declarations and getting ready for Town Meeting. P
lease be on the lookout for updates related to the Town Clerk’s Office on Front Porch Forum and Facebook. If there are any questions, please call 264-5520 or email us at townclerk@colchestervt.gov. Happy Holidays!
Visit http://colchestervt.gov/townclerk or call 264-5520.
Upcoming Town Meetings
Agendas available at: https://clerkshq.com/Colchester-vt
Planning Commission: Next meeting: TBA
Development Review Board: Next meeting: December 9 at 7:00 PM via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/9359846003; Zoom Webinar ID: 935 984 6003
Live stream: http://lcatv.org/live-stream-2
Mail or email public comments prior to the hearing (lriddle@colchestervt.gov or Town of Colchester, c/o Development Review Board, 781 Blakely Road, Colchester, VT 05446) or participate at public comment periods during the zoom meeting.
- Recreation Advisory Board: Next meeting: TBA
Conservation Commission: 3rd Monday of the month. There will be no meeting in December. Next meeting: January 18, 2021
- Library Board of Trustees: 3rd Thursday of the month, 4:30 PM. Next meeting: December 17 via Zoom. Details to follow.
Selectboard: Next meeting: Tuesday, December 8, 6:30 PM. Residents are welcome to attend via phone 1-929-205-6099; Meeting ID: 949 9701 7762; Passcode: 284996 or alternatively send a note to TownManager@colchestervt.gov with “Citizens to be Heard” in the Subject and their name. As with in-person Citizens to be Heard we ask that you SHARE YOUR ADDRESS. The email will be shared with the entire Selectboard prior to the meeting and included in the information packet at the next meeting.
- Live stream: http://lcatv.org/live-stream-2
- Selectboard Agenda: bit.ly/Colchester-SB-Agendas
