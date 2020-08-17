Manager’s Message
Aaron Frank, Town Manager
Free masks: The Town is distributing free reusable cloth masks to Colchester residents. Bags of five masks per family are available at the Town Clerk’s office from 7:30-noon Monday-Friday. (Masks are required to enter the Town offices.) Thanks to the State of Vermont for providing about 4,000 masks to the Town.
Isolation and Precautions for Adults with COVID-19: Vermont Department of Health.
People with mild to moderate COVID-19 remain infectious no longer than 10 days after symptom onset.
People with more severe to critical illness or severe immunocompromised likely remain infectious no longer than 20 days after symptom onset.
Recovered people can continue to shed detectable SARS-CoV-2 RNA in upper respiratory specimens for up to 3 months after illness onset, at concentrations considerably lower than during illness, in ranges where replication-competent virus has not been reliably recovered and infectiousness is unlikely. https://www.healthvermont.gov/sites/default/files/documents/pdf/COVID-19-HAN-PersistentorRecurrentSARS-CoV-2PCRAssays-2.pdf
Vaccine Timeline: Operation Warp Speed Director - Enough vaccine for all Americans "ideally" by the middle of 2021, but possibly not until the end of 2021. https://www.cnn.com/2020/07/30/health/operation-warp-speed-moncef-slaoui/index.html
Cases in Colchester: 61 as of 8/14/2020. This is one new case since last week. This is total cases and some people have recovered. https://www.healthvermont.gov/response/coronavirus-covid-19/current-activity-vermont#town
Economic Development
Kathi Walker O’Reilly, Director
Maintain working relationships with existing businesses to assist with sustainability due to Pandemic impacts and monitor possible resources.
Working with area businesses that are looking to expand within Colchester.
Research and monitor resources and funding options available to businesses and educate them by industry sectors.
Continue working on town-wide communication including pandemic and regular outreach.
Working with Colchester Community Development Corporation, the Vermont Agency of Community Development, the Small Business Development Center and the Greater Burlington Industrial Corporation on developing and sharing resources to support the business community.
For more visit http://www.colchestervt.gov/econdev or call (802) 264-5508.
Public Works
Bryan Osborne, Director
Continuing to advance the design for the reconstruction of the Prim and West Lakeshore Drive Intersection.
Engaging in a competitive process to select an engineering firm to complete the design of a single lane roundabout at the Bayside Intersection. Concurrently we are working with design engineers to implement additional temporary measures to improve the performance of the current signalized intersection.
Continuing the design for stormwater improvements in Shore Acres and the surrounding area to improve water quality in Malletts Bay.
Continuing on the development of a phosphorus control plan to improve water quality in Malletts Bay.
Issued specifications and requested proposals for the replacement of culverts beneath Lower Mt. View Drive.
Replaced the roof on the Town’s Library.
Maintenance crews are working on pavement markings gravel road maintenance, roadside mowing, roadway patching and other summer maintenance activities.
For more visit http://colchestervt.gov/publicworks or call (802) 264-5620.
Upcoming Town Meetings
Agendas available: https://clerkshq.com/Colchester-vt
Planning Commission: 1st & 3rd Tuesdays of the month, 7:00pm. Not until after October
Development Review Board: 2nd Wednesday of the month, 7:00pm. Next meeting 9/9/20 via zoom.
Recreation Advisory Board: 2nd Wednesday of the month, 7:00am. Next meeting TBD
Conservation Commission: 3rd Monday of the month.
Library Board of Trustees: 3rd Thursday of the month, 4:30 PM. Next meeting 8/20/20 via Zoom. Dial in: (929) 205-6099; Meeting ID: 934 7762 5168; Passcode: 509464
Selectboard: Next meeting: 8/25/20, 6:30 pm Colchester Town Offices, 781 Blakely Rd.
Residents are welcome to attend the meeting or alternatively send a note to TownManager@colchestervt.gov with “Citizens to be Heard” in the Subject line and their name and address in the body of the email. The email will be shared with the entire Selectboard prior to the meeting and included in the information packet at the next meeting. (The information packet for the current meeting is sent out along with the agenda.)
Live stream: http://lcatv.org/live-stream-2
Selectboard Agenda: bit.ly/Colchester-SB-Agendas
