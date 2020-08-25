Manager’s Message
Aaron Frank, Town Manager
COLCHESTER SELECTBOARD - Notice of Vacancy: The Colchester Selectboard is hereby providing a Notice of Vacancy of one position on the Colchester Selectboard. The Selectboard serves as the legislative and judicial branch of your municipal government.
According to our Town Charter, voted on by our community, and with rights and responsibilities granted by the State of Vermont, when there is an opening on the Selectboard, the Selectboard may appoint a member. In this case, the appointed member would serve until Town Meeting Day 2021, when they would run for election should they wish to continue in the role.
Residents who are enthusiastic about the Town and interested in serving the community while working on subjects related to municipal service delivery are strongly encouraged to apply. Residents may apply by filling out the below form, and noting “Other” on the question regarding which board you are applying to, by Thursday September 3rd at: https://tinyurl.com/Col-SB-opening
Colchester’s Charter, including the role of the Selectboard, past meeting minutes, Town Ordinances & Policies can be accessed here: https://clerkshq.com/Colchester-vt?sec=intro
Unemployment: During the current economic crisis caused by COVID-19, the unemployment rate has risen extremely fast. In Colchester, the rate rose from 1.9% to 13.3% in two months. During most months, Colchester’s rate was lower than that of Chittenden County and Vermont as a whole, and also below the national average. At 6.8% in Colchester were are still above the 6.3% peak of the 2007-2009 great recession. More info on past downturns: https://colchestervt.gov/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/693Unemployment Rates (%) in Current Economic Downtown
Month
Colchester
Chitt. County
Vermont
US
Feb 2020 (for perspective)
1.9
1.8
2.6
3.8
Mar 2020
2.6
2.5
3.4
4.5
April 2020
13.3
14.2
16.8
14.4
May 2020
10.6
11.7
12.7
13.0
Jun 2020
7.7
8.7
9.5
11.2
July 2020
6.8
7.6
8.2
10.5
Utility Bill Assistance Program: Governor Phil Scott announced grant funding to assist Vermonters with overdue utility bills as a result of economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program will provide 100% of eligible outstanding arrearages that are more than 60 days overdue for regulated utility customers with delinquent balances who may face disconnection of service. Applications will be accepted through November 30, 2020 and grants will be awarded on a first come, first served basis. Visit: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/vermont-covid-19-arrearage-assistance-program-0 email atpsd.consumer@vermont.gov or call 1-800-622-4496.
Guidance from the Vermont Department of Health
- If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 or go to the hospital.
- If you are having even mild symptoms of COVID-19, call your health care provider. Symptoms include: Fever or chills; Cough; Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; Fatigue; Muscle or body aches; Headache; New loss of taste or smell; Sore throat; Congestion or runny nose; Nausea or vomiting; and Diarrhea.
- Maintain physical distancing of at least 6 feet and wear a mask when near others: https://www.healthvermont.gov/Help-Slow-the-Spread-of-COVID-19-By-Wearing-Cloth-Face-Mask-April-23-2020
- Frequently Asked Questions: https://www.healthvermont.gov/response/coronavirus-covid-19/frequently-asked-questions
- Weekly Summary of COVID Cases Info:https://www.healthvermont.gov/sites/default/files/documents/pdf/COVID19-Weekly-Data-Summary-8-21-2020.pdf
Cases in Colchester: 63 as of 8/21/2020. This is two new cases since last week. This is total known cases, not current cases. https://www.healthvermont.gov/response/coronavirus-covid-19/current-activity-vermont#town
Parks and Recreation
Glen Cuttitta, Director
• Colchester Parks and Recreation summer camps will end on August 28th. Summer camps were extended two weeks due to the delay in school starting on September 8th.
• Bayside Beach lifeguards last day was August 21st. The beach is open without guards and bathrooms at the beach are closed for the season as is typical.
• Recreation staff has begun planning for fall programs and the operation of the A.C.E. Before & Afterschool Program during the 2020-2021 school year.
For more visit https://colchestervt.gov/333/Parks-Recreation or call 802-264-5640.
Colchester Police Department
Chief Doug Allen
- As the summer starts to wind down we are preparing to continue our partnership with the Colchester School District. Corporal Jaime Bressler will continue to provide the D.A.R.E. program to Colchester students in both remote and in-person lessons to grades K – 5. This is our 30th year presenting the D.A.R.E. curriculum and we believe it to be the best program available to help students make informed decisions. D.A.R.E. America has continually updated its content to provide a tested and proven program for our youth. Cpl. Mark Jacobs will continue his position as the School Resource Officer for the High School and Middle School.
- Officer Christian Mellen has returned to CPD. After almost a year away in Connecticut, Christian has returned to fill our open officer position. We’re glad to have him back and grateful that we’re now at full staff.
- Since July 13, CPD has responded to 1,166 calls for service. These calls resulted in 52 arrests for criminal violations including 4th degree Arson, Burglary, and Criminal Threatening.
Upcoming Town Meetings
Agendas available: https://clerkshq.com/Colchester-vt
- Planning Commission: The next meeting will be via Zoom on October, 6 at 7:00 PM with subsequent meetings scheduled intermittently.
- Development Review Board: Next meeting 9/9/20 7:00 PM via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/9359846003; Zoom Webinar ID: 9359846003
- Live stream: http://lcatv.org/live-stream-2
- Mail or email public comments prior to the hearing (lriddle@colchestervt.gov or Town of Colchester, c/o Development Review Board, 781 Blakely Road, Colchester, VT 05446) or participate at public comment periods during the zoom meeting.
- Recreation Advisory Board: Next meeting TBD
- Conservation Commission: 3rd Monday of the month. September 21st a walkthrough of the Wolcott Family Natural Area
- Library Board of Trustees: 3rd Thursday of the month, 4:30 PM. Next meeting 9/17/20 via Zoom. Dial in: (929) 205-6099; Meeting ID: 916 1941 7534; Passcode: 535318
- Selectboard: Next meeting: 9/8/20, 6:30 pm Colchester Town Offices, 781 Blakely Rd.
- Residents are welcome to attend the meeting or alternatively send a note to TownManager@colchestervt.gov with “Citizens to be Heard” in the Subject line and their name and address in the body of the email. The email will be shared with the entire Selectboard prior to the meeting and included in the information packet at the next meeting. (The information packet for the current meeting is sent out with the agenda.)
- Live Stream: http://lcatv.org/live-stream-2
- Selectboard Agenda: bit.ly/Colchester-SB-Agendas