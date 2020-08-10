Manager’s Message
Aaron Frank, Town Manager
Colchester Causeway: The Colchester Causeway reconstruction is complete and re- opened to the public on Thursday, July 30. This concludes a project that replaced about 10% of the Causeway’s total volume of material that was lost in a severe windstorm and resulting high waves in May 2018. The project was funded with approximately $1.8M in State and Federal funds and about $30,000 in local funds. Many thanks to Town staff Glen Cuttitta and Amanda Clayton and our consulting engineer Krebs and Lansing for making a strong claim to the federal government. More: https://clerkshq.com/Content/Attachments/Colchester-vt/info200804_a5.pdf?clientSite=Colchester-vt
Aug. 4 Colchester Selectboard Meeting Highlights
- Colchester Rescue Presentation: Colchester Rescue volunteer members Ian Kilburn and Mike Voity thanked the selectboard and the town manager for their support of Colchester Rescue during this difficult time and presented the selectboard with Rescue hats and challenge coins that were purchased by the Colchester Rescue Volunteer Association. Selectboard Member Jacki Murphy thanked the Rescue Squad for their extraordinary service.
- Colchester Police Presentations on Use of Force and Howard Center Community Outreach Program: Colchester Police Chief Allen and Sergeant Mike Akerlind explained the department’s training in de-escalation and non-physical ways to bring a situation into control. They also presented on use of force and the limited areas and reasons it is permitted by Colchester Police Officers. Jeff Cook, a Community Outreach supervisor, described the Town of Colchester fundedHoward Center Community Outreach Program which offers assistance to anyone with unmet social needs such as insecure housing, mental health challenges, or people dealing with substance abuse disorder. People requiring the services are accessed by the team members in a variety of ways including directly accompanying a police officer at the time of a crisis or being referred later by police, medical facilities, or from other sources.
- Refinancing of 2016 Ladder Fire Truck: The selectboard approved the refinancing of a 2017 Ladder truck which will save the town almost $17,000 due to lower interest rates.
- Masks in Town owned and controlled buildings and indoor public places: The selectboard had planned a discussion on this, but the Governor’s most recent order both negates the need to vote on this issue and removes the Selectboard’s authority to vote on or require masks.
- Selectboard Chair Bartley announced his departure: Chair Jeff Bartley expressed his pleasure in the accomplishments of the board and community as well as his thanks to the residents for allowing him to serve, but with a pending move, he will be stepping down from the Selectboard.
- Minutes: https://clerkshq.com/Content/Colchester-vt/council/2020/aug04_20td.htm
COVID INFO
Expanded retail occupancy limits Vermont’s Agency of Commerce and Community Development expanded occupancy from 25% to 50% of approved fire safety occupancy, effective 8/1. https://accd.vermont.gov/news/update-new-work-safe-additions-be-smart-stay-safe-order
COVID Support VT, a text crisis counseling program tailored to the pandemic. Text Support: text “SHARE” to 741741. Stress information and more: https://covidsupportvt.org/
COVID-19 Metrics: National trends show decreasing cases after an increase in July. Case growth is slowing in the Midwest and Northeast. There are testing issues in Montana, Hawaii and Alaska which make contact tracing difficult. Vermont testing is on track.
https://dfr.vermont.gov/sites/finreg/files/doc_library/dfr-covid19-modeling-080720.pdf
Travel Quarantine Info: This changes weekly. https://www.healthvermont.gov/response/coronavirus-covid-19/traveling-vermont
Statewide Mask Requirement: Beginning Aug. 1, Vermonters are required to wear a mask in public spaces, indoors or outdoors, where they come in contact with others from outside their households, especially in congregate settings, and where it is not possible to maintain a physical distance of at least six feet. Exceptions include children under 2 years old and for those who cannot wear a mask for medical reasons. This requirement will help Vermont stay open into the fall as people spend more time indoors. https://accd.vermont.gov/covid-19/restart/maskshttps://governor.vermont.gov/sites/scott/files/documents/ADDENDUM%202%20TO%20AMENDED%20AND%20RESTATED%20EXECUTIVE%20ORDER%20NO.%2001-20.pdf
Mask required in Thirty-four states and DC: https://tinyurl.com/AARP-Masks
Mask mandate could save the U.S. from a 5% GDP hit: https://www.cnbc.com/2020/06/30/goldman-sachs-says-a-national-mask-mandate-could-slash-infections-and-save-economy-from-a-5percent-hit.html
Cases in Colchester: 60 as of 8/6. This is total cases and some people have recovered. https://www.healthvermont.gov/response/coronavirus-covid-19/current-activity-vermont#town
Town Assessor
Robert Vickery
We are supplying information to the state of Vermont to support their State Education Taxation Equalization Study. We are being careful to be sure only market value sales are included so that the Town is assessed more than our fair share of State Education Taxes.
There were three real estate value appeals to the Board of Civil Authority. All have been heard and the decisions will be mailed within the next couple of weeks.
The Assessor’s Office is open from 7:30 to 12:00 Monday-Friday
From 12:00 to 4:30 the Assessor and Property/Tax Specialist are available by phone; (802) 264-5670 or (802) 264-5671 and by email at colchesterassessor@colchestervt.gov to answer any questions you may have.
All parcel data is available online go to the Assessor’s page at; https://www.colchestervt.gov/149/Assessor
Office of the Town Clerk and Treasurer
Julie Graeter
For the convenience and safety of our residents, we have a NEW OPTION FOR VOTING in the primary Aug. 11. There is now a Secure Drop Box that allows residents to stay in their vehicle. We encourage all voters to drop their voted and unvoted VT Primary Election ballots in the NEW GREEN DROP BOX that is located between the Town Hall and the Police Department building. There are directional signs when you enter the Town Hall Parking lot that will guide you to the Drop Box.
The first installment of the 2020/2021 Property Tax year is due on Aug. 17. For more information about payment options go to https://colchestervt.gov/330/Payment-Options.
Public counter hours 7:30am to 12:00pm Monday-Friday.
In person Land Records researching needs please contact us to make an appointment at 802-264-5520.
Online land records and many other resources: https://colchestervt.gov/322/Town-Clerk.
For more about the Town Clerk’s Office http://colchestervt.gov/townclerk or 264-5520.
Colchester's Burnham Memorial Library
Kelly McCagg, Director
- Our digital collection circulated over 1,100 items (for the first time) in June--543 e-books and 602 audiobooks
- We averaged 500 items circulated per curbside service event in June
- The Friends of the Library mini book sales continue weekly, with $1,337.25 raised in June
- Youth summer reading program includes two weekly storytimes and two weekly read-alouds shown via our Burnham Memorial Library—Youth Services Facebook page
- The Adult DIY Craft bags have been well received with all prepared kits being taken
- The Village Park Storywalk has been a big hit with residents of all ages
For more about Burnham Library: http://colchestervt.gov/library or call (802) 264-5660.
Upcoming Town Meetings
Agendas available: https://clerkshq.com/Colchester-vt
Planning Commission: 1st & 3rd Tuesdays of the month, 7:00pm. Not until after October
Development Review Board: 2nd Wednesday of the month, 7:00pm. Next meeting 8/12/20 via zoom.
Recreation Advisory Board: 2nd Wednesday of the month, 7:00am. Next meeting TBD
Conservation Commission: 3rd Monday of the month. August meeting is a visit to Law Island on Saturday, August 15 at 10:30am. Rain date is Sunday August 16 at 10:30am.
Library Board of Trustees: 3rd Thursday of the month, 4:30 PM. Next meeting 8/20/20 via Zoom. Dial in: (929) 205-6099; Meeting ID: 934 7762 5168; Passcode: 509464
Selectboard: Next meeting: 8/25/20, 6:30 pm Colchester Town Offices, 781 Blakely Rd. Residents are welcome to attend the meeting or alternatively send a note to TownManager@colchestervt.gov with “Citizens to be Heard” in the Subject line and their name and address in the body of the email. The email will be shared with the entire Selectboard prior to the meeting and included in the information packet at the next meeting (as the information packet for the current meeting is sent out along with the agenda).
Live stream: http://lcatv.org/live-stream-2
Selectboard Agenda: bit.ly/Colchester-SB-Agendas
Town Newsletter subscription via email: https://www.colchestervt.gov/list.aspx
For further information or comment: 802-264-5509 or townmanager@colchestervt.gov