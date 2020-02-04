Heather Armstrong is one of the premier mommy bloggers. Her website, dooce.com was created in 2001. In it she shares her thoughts on motherhood, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and her frequent bouts with depression.
Following a divorce and months of rigorous training for a marathon, Armstrong finds herself hiding in her closet, crying to her mother on her phone. Depression has once again pulled her into a dark hole of three-day-old yoga pants and un-brushed hair. She can’t bear another day; she wishes she were dead. For eighteen months she slogs through the day, only to be disappointed by the light of each morning.
Hope appears in the form of a clinical trial where Armstrong will become clinically dead a total of ten times in an attempt to reboot her brain. With humor and honesty, Heather Armstrong leads readers on an inspirational voyage to improve her mental well-being, imparting empathy along the way.