The Secrets We Kept

Lara Prescott’s debut novel is a page turning dual narrative. During the height of the cold war Sally and Irina start working for the CIA’s secretarial typing pool. Their Intelligence and the ability to keep secrets evolve into other responsibilities and they are ultimately trained as spies. Simultaneously, Olga, the Russian mistress of renowned Russian author, Boris Pasternak, is imprisoned for not sharing the contents of his new literary work which portrays life under the communist rule. The US wants to change the course of history and infiltrate the USSR with propaganda; could Boris’ book be the propaganda tool the US needs? As the USSR closely monitors Olga, the US trains Sally and Irina. Can Olga protect herself and her family from another imprisonment, can Sally and Irina live life as they wish and can anyone win in a game of keeping secrets?